Former Washington State golfer Derek Bayley, a Rathdrum, Idaho, native, shot an 8-under-par 64 Sunday in the final round of the Western N.D. Charity Pro-Am at Vardon Golf Course in Minot, N.D., finishing the event 23-under to place third, three strokes back of champion Ross Miller.
Bayley, who late last month played in his first PGA Tour event at the Barracuda Championship, earned $10,000 for his finish at the four-round Dakotas Tour tournament. It was his fourth top-10 finish in six events on the developmental tour.
Idaho graduate Sophie Hausmann, of Germany, carded a 1-under-par 71 on Sunday in the third and final round of the Symetra Tour’s Founders Tribute tournament at Longbow Golf Course in Mesa, Ariz., finishing tied for ninth with an 8-under overall.
Hausmann, who was seven shots back of champion Sarah White, pocketed $2,851 a day after shooting a 7-under 65 at the event, which is part of the LPGA’s developmental circuit.
Hausmann graduated from UI in 2019.