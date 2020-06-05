Former guard shares impetus for his late transfer to WSU

Before the 2019-20 Washington State men’s basketball season began, many outside of the program wondered about the Cougars’ incoming point guard, Jaylen Shead, a senior Texas State transfer who entered only about a month before the team’s first game.
Why would a standout floor general on an NCAA tournament-contending Sun Belt Conference team elect to leave before his final year of collegiate eligibility? And why so late?
On Thursday on Twitter, Shead offered an explanation, sharing disturbing stories about his two years in San Marcos with the Bobcats, during which he alleges coach Danny Kaspar used offensive racial remarks, mistreated players of color and a foreign-born student-athlete, and in general, misused his power and put down his team.
“With all this going on, let’s talk about what I and other players dealt (with) playing for Danny Kaspar at Texas State,” wrote Shead, referencing the nationwide protests for equality, and tension spurred by the murder of Minneapolis man George Floyd, who became the latest victim in a long string of police violence against members of the black community. “Many asked why the starting PG on a 25 win, 1st place contender team would transfer before his senior szn.. well (finger emoji pointing toward the text).”
Shead alleged a number of incidents during practices. A list of notes attached to his tweet includes the following accounts:
Teammates had commented “damn he moving fast” to Shead as he led the pack during a team sprints conditioning exercise, then Kaspar “proceeds to say, ‘he’s running like the cops are behind him.’”
Kaspar said, “if y’all say the n word, that means I can say it,” after hearing a black player use the word in a hallway outside of practice.
A European player on the team had made a few mistakes in practice, prompting Kaspar to tell him, “A lot of the boosters/alumni here at (Texas State) are Trump supporters. You keep messing up, I’ll have you deported.”
Shead recalled that the team wasn’t moving quickly enough on a close-out drill, so Kaspar said, “If a brown man with a (turban) and AK-47 walked in, I bet y’all would run as fast as you could.”
Kaspar apparently “encouraged” players to speed up during running drills by telling them to “chase that chicken.”
Shead also alleges Kaspar’s annual team handbook was full of insensitive and structurally racist guidelines. It prohibited “certain items that only black players wore,” including durags and earrings, and set restrictions on how long hair could be — with dreadlocks and twists being frowned upon because Kaspar allegedly believed it “made us look ‘gangster,’” Shead wrote.
Included were Kaspar’s negative thoughts on tattoos, of which Shead has many. He said he’d tried to explain to Kaspar the significance of his tattoos and his appreciation for the art, but the coach still opined they were “tacky” and that Shead was “better than that,” he wrote.
Shead said when grades would come in, Kaspar disparaged players for their GPAs, mockingly speculating that some of them would end up working at “Popeyes Chicken,” or “Hertz.”
“Most of the jobs he predicted for us were catered towards black stereotypes,” Shead wrote.
The Tribune made asked Shead for additional comments, but he had not responded by press timer. An attempt was made to reach Texas State, but school officials did not respond. Kaspar is entering his eighth year at Texas State, and 21st coaching at the Division I level. He spent 13 years at Stephen F. Austin before landing with the Bobcats.
According to the San Marcos Daily Record, Shead initially cited better professional preparation as his reasoning for leaving the school. Kaspar reportedly had offered him a scholarship for his senior year and a graduate assistantship for the year after.
The Pflugerville, Texas, native and John B. Connally High School graduate said he sought out a new home because he was certain he’d eventually challenge Kaspar in the open, and he was afraid his playing career or goal to coach in the future would be impeded because so.
In a separate tweet, he said he approached the coach on many occasions, and “allowed him the opportunity to apologize,” but was written off “as an uncoachable player.”
Shead said he could look past the negative treatment of players “in most regards,” the ways in which the coach allegedly “disregarded the rules and our health,” and the “lies he fed us to get us there and keep us there.
“But I could not turn away from the many racially insensitive things that were said to me and other teammates.”
Shead continues: “I had never seen someone abuse their power in such a way before, especially someone who claimed he ‘cared about us.’ These things happened so much on a daily basis, we became numb as it was normal. His words were not only insensitive to the black community but others as well. ... I watched as many people ignored or toned out his ways, but no more.”
Shead’s former Texas State teammate, Alex Peacock, shared Shead’s tweet, writing, “I stand with my boy (Jaylen) and everything he says 100%.”
Shead played at Cal Poly for a season and nine games before relocating to Texas State. Earlier Thursday, he indicated in a different tweet that he encountered a similar experience under former Mustangs coach Joe Callero. Shead alleges Callero said he “didn’t want his black players living too far from campus or with other black players (because) that would cause problems.” The tweet appears to allege Callero said “the N word in practice (because) ‘we say it.’” In response to a tweet from Don Oberhelman, Cal Poly’s athletic director, Shead wrote he had “tried to tell you Callero was the problem before 7 of your basketball players transferred within a couple months, you just laughed it off Don and said ‘that’s just Joe.’ But maybe things have changed.”
Shead sat out with the Bobcats in 2017-18 because of a transfer rule. As a junior, he averaged 7.9 points, 4.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, and shot 44.4 percent from the field while starting 34 games. His 2.3 assist-to-turnover ratio was the conference’s best, and he helped spearhead the Bobcats’ 24-10 season — the program’s highest-ever win total.
In his only year with WSU, Shead appeared in 12 games, starting seven and playing 22.8 minutes per outing before a lingering hip issue forced first-year coach Kyle Smith to pull the plug on his season in mid-January to prevent further injury.
He logged 2.9 points, 2.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per outing for the Cougars. Smith had been high on Shead’s veteran leadership qualities and well-rounded capacities.
Shead shared his thoughts on Twitter later in the day about his time in Pullman.
“Coach Smith is one of the most genuine human beings I’ve ever met. I could not have been happier with the short time I was at Wazzu and wish it could’ve lasted longer,” Shead wrote.
