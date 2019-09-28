AREA COLLEGES
MOSCOW — Former University of South Florida receiver and Miami track and field athlete Chauncy Smart has committed to the Idaho football team.
Smart reached out to the Tribune via Twitter to break the news Friday.
Smart, a 5-foot-8, 165-pounder, was one of the nation’s top sprinters out of Auburndale High in Florida. He has posted personal bests of 10.26 seconds in the 100-meter dash and owns an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash time — measured by 247Sports.com at a top-flight high school football camp.
He was ranked the No. 1 sprinter in all of Florida and No. 3 in the 100-meter dash nationally.
Smart was with the Bulls football program until mid-October 2017, when he was granted a release to transfer to Miami to “focus strictly on track,” according to an article from The Daily Stampede. He competed with the Hurricanes for two seasons.
Out of high school, Smart had several Power Five offers for track. Nine Group of Five schools tendered football offers.
Smart will arrive on the Moscow campus in January. His remaining eligibility is to be determined, but he will presumably enter UI as a junior.
He was named Auburndale’s Athlete of the Year twice, and won the 2017 3A state title in the 100-meter dash.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
WSU adds point guard
PULLMAN — Jaylen Shead, a former Texas State point guard, has transferred to Washington State after several months in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
The news was first reported late Thursday by CougCenter.
Shead, who is 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, will be a redshirt senior on WSU’s roster, which now has filled out its 13 scholarship spots.
Shead started all 34 games last season for the Bobcats, who went 24-10. He led the Sun Belt Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.3) and was second in the league with 4.8 assists per game.
He averaged 7.9 points on 44 percent from the floor and nabbed 4.3 rebounds per game.
Shead hails from Austin, Texas, where he prepped at John B. Connally High. In his first collegiate season, he played at Cal Poly in nine games before transferring, averaging 8 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 boards per game.
Shead fills a void at point guard for first-year Cougars coach Kyle Smith. Last year’s starter, Ahmed Ali, transferred to Hawaii this summer.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Montana 1, Idaho 0
MOSCOW — Defending Big Sky tournament champion Montana toppled Idaho at the Kibbie Dome to open league play, capitalizing with an early goal then holding firm defensively.
The Vandals (3-8-0, 0-1-0) got a chance in the 59th minute on a corner kick from Maddie Haas, but Jenna Efraimson’s header — one of UI’s five shots on goal — clanked off the crossbar.
Montana (2-5-3, 1-0-0) scored in the 13th on a Quinn Peacock tap-in off of a cross kick from Taylor Stoeger.
UI outshot UM 7-5 and put five on goal, but committed 14 fouls.
Montana 1 0—1
Idaho 0 0—0
Montana — Quinn Peacock (Taylor Stoeger), 13th.
Shots — Idaho 7, Montana 5.
Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 2; Montana: Claire Howard 5.