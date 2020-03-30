Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 47F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.