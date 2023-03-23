There are few communities aware of just how talented the former University of Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss is.
The Atlanta Falcons knew. It’s a reason why they inked the fourth-year pro to his first long-term deal March 16 when the 27-year-old signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract.
“It actually started kind of slow,” Elliss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My agent didn’t give us a call for a while and then come to find out it was just because he was on the phone all day. He basically told us how Atlanta came out and how in his opinion, it was the spot for us to go. It was already kind of where I wanted to go.”
Elliss was a four-year starter for the Vandals and instantly became a fan favorite before he left Moscow.
Elliss was the 244th overall selection by the New Orleans Saints in the seventh round of the 2019 draft. His professional career got off to a slow start after he injured a knee and was put on injured reserve on Sept. 25, 2019, missing his entire rookie season.
The next two years, Elliss primarily played on special teams. He had combined 22 tackles, one for a loss and a sack in the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
But he had his breakout this past season. Elliss started 11 of the Saints’ 17 games and had 78 tackles, seven for a loss, seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits.
He currently is listed as Atlanta’s starting weakside linebacker and is the highest-paid linebacker on the team. He’s also the third overall highest-paid defensive player for the Falcons behind safety Jessie Bates (four years, $64.02 million) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (three years, $50.47 million).
Having a chance to be versatile was an important aspect for Elliss in testing the waters in free agency, he told AtlantaFalcons.com.
“I didn’t really want to go somewhere I’d be put into a box,” Elliss said. “I can do multiple things that I think allow me to impact a game in a more dominant way.”
At Idaho, he had an immediate impact as a true freshman in 2015, finishing second on the team in tackles with 83.
As a sophomore, his role expanded, becoming a leader on defense. Elliss finished with 65 tackles and was an All-Sun Belt honorable mention selection. He also led all Football Bowl Subdivision linebackers with five interceptions.
The next year, he was an All-Sun Belt second-team honoree as he led the conference with 15 solo tackles for loss, adding six sacks and forcing two fumbles. Elliss also played a tight end and recevier and became the first FBS player to record a sack and a touchdown catch in the same game since 2013, accomplishing that twice in the 2017 season.
In 2018, the Vandals dropped down to the Football Championship Subdivision, but Elliss’ play did not level off. He ended the season with 16 tackles for loss and a career-high seven sacks. Elliss finished with 60 tackles, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Expanding his role on the field is something Elliss has done throughout his career. He started his football journey at Judge Memorial Catholic High School as a quarterback and defensive end.
He was the Utah High School Athletic Association most valuable player in 2013 and led his team to its first state championship in 30 years. As a quarterback, Elliss threw for 714 yards and nine touchdowns, adding 921 rushing yards and 16 scores. On defense, he registered 52 tackles and an interception.