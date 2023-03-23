There are few communities aware of just how talented the former University of Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss is.

The Atlanta Falcons knew. It’s a reason why they inked the fourth-year pro to his first long-term deal March 16 when the 27-year-old signed a three-year, $21.5 million contract.

“It actually started kind of slow,” Elliss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My agent didn’t give us a call for a while and then come to find out it was just because he was on the phone all day. He basically told us how Atlanta came out and how in his opinion, it was the spot for us to go. It was already kind of where I wanted to go.”

