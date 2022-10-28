Connor Brogdon is about to do something no Lewis-Clark State baseball player has done.
When the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros take the field at Minute Maid Park at 5 p.m. Pacific today, the reliever will be the first Warrior to play in the NAIA and Major League Baseball’s World Series.
In 2017, Brogdon worked 15 innings in the NAIA World Series, picking up two wins en route to helping the Warriors to their most recent championship.
The now-reliever for the Phillies, in his third major league season, went 2-2 and two saves with a 3.27 ERA during the regular season. Brogdon allowed 44 hits in 44 innings and struck out a career-tying 50 batters.
Brogdon was not made available for this story.
While Brogdon is set to be the first Warrior to appear in the two events, he is not the first Lewis-Clark State player to make it to the Fall Classic.
Keith Foulke went 10-3 in 1994 in his only season with the Warriors, who failed to make the NAIA World Series that year.
He was drafted in the 14th round of the 1993 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers but chose to return to LCSC. The decision paid off as the right-hander was drafted five rounds higher in 1994 by the San Francisco Giants.
Playing for four different organizations in an 11-year pro career, Foulke was 41-37 with 191 saves and a 3.33 ERA. He was named to the American League All-Star team with Oakland in 2003.
Foulke then signed with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and was part of the team that snapped the 86-year World Series drought for the Red Sox.
The South Dakota native was the only Boston player to appear in all four games of the series sweep against St. Louis, pitching five innings, allowing one run and striking out eight.
After not participating in the National League wild-card series win against the Cardinals, Brogdon struggled in his first appearance in the NL Division Series on Oct. 11 against Atlanta. The Clovis, Calif., native gave up two hits and two walks, allowing two earned runs in recording just one out.
But in his next three appearances, including two in the NL Championship Series against San Diego, Brogdon went 4 1/3 innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit.
His best showing wasi n a 10-6 Game 4 victory Oct. 22. Brogdon relieved Bailey Falter in the first inning after Falter allowed a home run to Manny Machado, a single to Josh Bell, a walk to Jake Cronenworth and a two-run double to Brandon Drury, all with two outs.
Brogdon then allowed a single to Ha-Seong Kim on a 1-2 count to score Drury before striking out Trent Grisham to get out of the inning.
After the Phillies answered for three runs of their own in the inning, Brogdon settled in. The right-hander retired the next six batters he faced, including a strikeout of Machado.
Philadelphia would close out the win before defeating San Diego 4-3 in Game 5 to advance the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Philadelphia is looking for its first title since 2008.
Brogdon faced the Astros once this season, in his final regular-season appearance Oct. 4. He spread three hits in 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in a 10-0 loss.
Brogdon and Foulke are not the first players with ties to Lewiston to play or manage in the Series. Hall of Famer John McNamara, who was a catcher in 1955 and then a player-manager for Lewiston Broncs from 1958-62, led Boston to the World Series in 1986. Tony LaRussa, who played for the Broncs in 1964, and slugger Reggie Jackson, who played here in 1966, also went to the Series. Among others who played for the Broncs and played in the World Series are Johnny Lee “Blue Moon” Odom, Dick Green, Dave Duncan and Rick Monday.