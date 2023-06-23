Former LSU coach suspended 10 games

Then-LSU coach Will Wade gestures during the first half of a college basketball game March 2, 2022, against Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark. An independent infractions panel handed a two-year show-cause penalty and a 10-game suspension to former LSU and current McNeese State men's basketball coach Will Wade on Thursday for multiple rules violations.

 Associated Press file

Former LSU and current McNeese State men’s basketball coach Will Wade received a two-year show-cause penalty and a 10-game suspension Thursday for multiple rules violations, ending a slow-moving case originally rooted in a federal corruption investigation into the sport.

The ruling came from a panel of the Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP). It determined Wade failed to report potential violations, as well as making payments to the ex-fiancée of a former player — who he had coached before arriving at LSU in 2017 — to prevent the disclosure of potential violations.

Additionally, the panel found Wade failed to cooperate with the investigation running from December 2018 to August 2021, specifically by delaying full production of requested records and knowingly providing false or misleading information.

Recommended for you