Former Pitt receiver denies tampering allegations

Associated PressSouthern California receiver Jordan Addison speaks with reporters Thursday on the school’s campus in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Addison first saw the news on social media.

Not only was the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner’s potential transfer blowing up online, but it also came with an extra scoop of controversy. ESPN reported on April 29 that Addison was considering USC as a destination before officially entering the portal. Pittsburgh officials cried “tampering.”

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi placed multiple frustrated calls to USC’s Lincoln Riley. Critics wondered if Addison was selling out for name, image and likeness deals.

Recommended for you