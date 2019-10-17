Former QB Halliday says Claeys left after staff conflicts

Tracy Claeys’ surprising resignation as Washington State defensive coordinator was the culmination of long-running conflicts with his staff, according to former Cougars quarterback Connor Halliday.
A fraught relationship with cornerbacks coach Darcel McBath, who was named interim co-defensive coordinator after Claeys’ departure more than two weeks ago, lay at the heart of the conflicts, Halliday said Tuesday as a guest on a podcast called “Cougtalk.”
Cougars coach Mike Leach flatly disputed the account.
Halliday, who played for Leach’s Cougars from 2012-14 and finished his career with more than 11,000 passing yards, said he received his information from “somebody inside” the WSU program.
The clash between Claeys and McBath intensified during a stretch that saw the Cougars lose 67-63 to UCLA and 38-13 to Utah, he said.
“I mean, they were at each other’s throat like every day,” Halliday said. “Darcel, in the middle of practice, was questioning everything Claeys was doing, and so finally Claeys said, ‘Look, if you don’t like the way I’m running things, I’ll f-ing leave.’ Claeys called everybody’s bluff.
“Monday rolled around and Claeys wasn’t there. There was a letter of resignation on his (Leach’s) desk and nobody ever saw him again.”
In the ensuing days, Leach named linebackers coach Roc Bellantoni interim defensive coordinator, with McBath designated as his top assistant and “the voice on the sideline.” McBath had played for Leach at Texas Tech and joined his WSU staff two years ago as a defensive quality-control coach, getting promoted to cornerbacks coach in 2018.
“So Darcel got what he wanted,” Halliday said. “I mean, he wanted Claeys gone, and Leach obviously had a relationship with Darcel going way back, and so that’s what Leach is putting his chips in moving forward.”
Bellantoni and McBath made their debuts in their new roles last week in a 38-34 loss at Arizona State.
Leach, speaking after practice Wednesday, denied seeing any conflict between Claeys and McBath.
“I mean, it’s not true,” he said. “I’ve never seen them argue about anything. So no, I don’t have any comment.”
Leach said he continues to have a good relationship with Halliday and hasn’t communicated with him since the podcast.
“Why would I chase a rumor around?” he said. “If I worried about everything that’s not true, I’d be wasting a lot of time.
“Plus, I don’t comment on people that aren’t here anyway,” he said, referring to Claeys.
Halliday said the tension on the defensive staff dated to Claeys’ first season at WSU last year, and implied it involved then-linebackers coach Ken Wilson, who jumped to Oregon after that season.
“I guess from the time since Claeys walked onto campus, somebody was always rubbing him the wrong way or vice-versa,” Halliday said. “It never seemed like he was accepted into the staff the way everybody else was, and I think he was just kind of tired of it.
“What I don’t get about it, technically that’s your boss. The defensive coordinator is your boss. So I don’t blame Claeys for leaving.”
Halliday alluded to Leach’s policy of granting autonomy to his defensive coordinators.
“I think there can be a lot of dysfunction in Leach’s staff just because he doesn’t do anything with the defense,” he said. “That can be very good if you’ve got a real strong personality as a defensive coordinator. But Claeys really isn’t that. He’s an unbelievable coach and he knows what the heck he’s doing. From everything I heard, he was a great recruiter. But he’s really not that strong personality, to where if somebody’s questioning him he’s going to say, ‘Shut the heck up or you’re gone.’”
