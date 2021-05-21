The most prolific 3-point shooter in the history of University of Idaho women’s basketball now is a member of the Vandal coaching staff.
Taylor Pierce, the NCAA record-holder for single-season 3s, has been hired to replace Jordan Kelley, the school announced.
Pierce sank 472 long-range shots for the Vandals in a four-year career ending in 2019, and broke the national record with 154 during her senior season.
“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Taylor back home here on my staff,” UI coach Jon Newlee said. “Having the chance to hire a future Idaho Hall of Famer was a no-brainer. Her basketball IQ was off the charts during her playing career, and I am so excited for our players to be able to be able to learn from one of the greatest players to ever put on a Vandals uniform.”
Pierce primarily will focus on the development of guards and wings. Off the court, she’ll oversee the Fastbreak Club, social media accounts and community service.
“I have no doubt her transition from player to coach will be seamless,” Newlee said.
Pierce, originally from Carlsbad, Calif., graduated from Idaho in 2019 with a degree in exercise science. In 2020, she signed with the Ringwood Hawks of the Australian NBL 1 south league, but the season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FOOTBALLWalker, Hatten earn HERO Sports honors
Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker and sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten were named to the HERO Sports All-American team, it was announced.
Walker was recognized as an All-American for the fourth time this offseason. He led the Big Sky with 13.5 tackles per game, totalling 54 tackles in four games overall. Walker, who was a unanimous all-conference first-team selection, earlier was named to the STATS first team as well as a second-team pick by the Associated Press and the American Football Coaches Association.
ACADEMICSWSU athletes honored by the Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — A total of 55 Washington State student-athletes were named to the 2020-21 Pac-12 fall and winter academic honor rolls, it was announced by the conference.
Any student-athlete who has a cumulative 3.3 grade-point average or above and has served at least one year in residence at the institution is eligible. A total of 39 fall Cougar athletes and 16 winter athletes earned the distinction.