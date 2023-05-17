Former UI star Bea transfers to WSU

Idaho forward Beyonce Bea drives to the basket against Idaho State guard Kacey Spink, left, and forward Laura Bello during the first quarter of Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

Both Washington State basketball teams are continuing to reap the benefits of having a rebuilding program just seven miles down the road.

The WSU women’s basketball team inked former Idaho standout Beyonce Bea on Tuesday.

Bea made the announcement via social media, posting several graphics in her new threads. The fifth-year player also posted a picture posing with her new head coach, Kamie Ethridge.

