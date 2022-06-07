Kasen Kinchen is trading purple and gold for crimson and gray.
The Lake Stevens, Wash., native and former University of Washington cornerback will transfer to Washington State, he announced Friday evening over Twitter.
Kinchen spent the past two seasons with the Huskies but didn’t appear in a game and entered the transfer portal in April.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder signed with UW in June 2020 as a three-star recruit (247Sports.com) and a top-20 prep prospect in the Evergreen State. He picked the Seattle school over reported offers from Oregon and Cal.
“Instinctual defensive back who can play corner or nickel,” 247Sports recruiting editor Brandon Huffman wrote in a September 2019 analysis of Kinchen. “Plus ball skills and body control with ability to play the ball in the air. Closes well and physical in press coverage. Also a high-level receiver but heart is on defense.
“Finishes plays as a tackler. Good top-end speed. Sometimes takes risks, which can hurt him at times. Projects as a multiyear Power Five starter and a third-day NFL draft pick or undrafted free agent.”
Kinchen was named to the Associated Press’ All-
4A Washington first team as a defensive back after both his junior and senior seasons at Lake Stevens High.
He recorded 99 tackles and nine interceptions across his final two prep seasons. Kinchen also starred as a receiver, amassing 2,196 yards and 25 touchdowns on 105 receptions between 2018 and ’19, and helping the Vikings to a 24-2 record and two 4A Wesco titles in that stretch.
Idaho men’s basketball hires Harden as assistant
MOSCOW — The Idaho men’s basketball coaching staff has announced the hiring of former Wenatchee Valley College coach Jeremy Harden as an assistant.
Harden was the coach at WVC the past five seasons, leading the Knights to an 85-45 record and five consecutive winning seasons. This past season, he helepd WVC to the Northwest Athletic Conference East Region title and a NWAC Final Four appearance. Harden was named coach of the year in the region in helping the Knights to a 15-1 region mark.
He was instrumental in developing incoming Vandal signee Isaac Jones into one of the most dominant players in the NWAC. Jones led the conference in scoring (25.3 points per game), rebounds (13.2) and field-goal percentage (69.5). Jones was the NWAC player of the year as well as defensive player of the year.
Before WVC, Harden was an assistant for one season at Tohono O’odham Community College in Sells, Ariz. He had a three-year stint as the director of player development at Boise State, and Harden served one season as an assistant at Eastern Oregon.
Former WSU QB could be nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
PULLMAN — Former Washington State University quarterback Ryan Leaf is on the ballot for nomination to the College Football Hall of Fame.
Leaf joins fellow quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Alex Smith as first-time members on the ballot.
Leaf won the 1997 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year award, leading the Cougars to their first league football title in school history and its first Rose Bowl berth in 67 years. Leaf finished the season with 3968 passing yards and 34 passing touchdowns.
The former quarterback wrapped up his career in Pullman with 7433 career passing yards with 59 touchdowns to 24 interceptions for a 141.4 passer rating before being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers.