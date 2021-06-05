University of Idaho product Chris Edwards will make his return to the CFL this season. The former Edmonton and British Columbia safety was signed to the Toronto Argonauts’ roster, the team announced Wednesday.
Edwards spent 2020 with the San Francisco 49ers organization, appearing in one game after working on the practice squad for most of the year.
He played 18 games for the BC Lions in 2019, posting 50 tackles and an interception before being released by the team later in the season to test his NFL potential.
For two years prior, the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder suited up for the Edmonton Elks. Edwards, 28, has accumulated 112 tackles, four picks, four forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown in his CFL career.
The native of Southfield, Mich., signed with the Oakland Raiders out of college, but was waived shortly thereafter.
Edwards played at UI in 2014 and ’15, splitting time between the defensive backfield and linebacker. He recorded 76 tackles — nine for loss — and three interceptions across 18 Vandal games.
The CFL will reveal its 2021 schedules in the near future. The league’s 2020 season was scrapped because of the pandemic.