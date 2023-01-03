Former Vandal Elliss has banner day in beating Philly, Minshew

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) drops back in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

 Kirk Irwin

A look at how former area college players did in Week 17 of the National Football League:

Idaho

LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he finished with five tackles, including four solo stops, with two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks for 6 yards in losses, and a forced fumble as the Saints beat Philadelphia 20-10.

Tags

Recommended for you