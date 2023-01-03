Former Vandal Elliss has banner day in beating Philly, Minshew

A look at how former area college players did in Week 17 of the National Football League:
LB Kaden Elliss, New Orleans: The starter at SAM, he finished with five tackles, including four solo stops, with two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks for 6 yards in losses, and a forced fumble as the Saints beat Philadelphia 20-10.
OL Jesse Davis, Pittsburgh: In a reserve role, he helped the Steelers rush for 198 yards (4.8) average but helped to allow two sacks as they beat Baltimore 16-13.
LB Christian Elliss, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he did not record a statistic in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to New Orleans.
WR Jeff Cotton, Green Bay: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Packers’ 41-17 win against Minnesota.
OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia: In a reserve role, he helped the Eagles run for 67 yards (4.5) average but helped to allow six sacks in their 20-10 loss to New Orleans.
DT Daniel Ekuale, New England: In a reserve role, he did not register a statistic in the Patriots’ 23-21 win against Miami.
LB Frankie Luvu, Carolina: The starter at WILL, he finished with 13 tackles, including 10 solo stops, three tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack for a 7-yard loss in the Panthers’ 30-24 loss at Tampa Bay.
QB Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia: Starting for the injured Jalen Hurts, he went 18-for-32 for 274 yards with one touchdown and one interception and recovered two fumbles in the Eagles’ 20-10 loss to New Orleans.
WR Dezmon Patmon, Indianapolis: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Colts’ 38-10 loss at the New York Giants.
DB Jalen Thompson, Arizona: A starter at safety, he finished with 10 tackles, including eight solo stops, as the Cardinals fell 20-19 at Atlanta.
WR River Cracraft, Miami: He was not targeted in the Dolphins’ 23-21 loss at New England.
WR Calvin Jackson, Miami: On the practice squad, he did not play in the Dolphins’ 23-21 loss at New England.
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City: A starter at corner, he finished with seven tackles, including six solo stops, in the Chiefs’ 27-24 victory against Denver.
OT Abe Lucas, Seattle: He was not active for the Seahawks’ 23-6 win against the New York Jets.
QB Jarrett Guarantano, Denver: He was not active for the Broncos’ 27-24 loss at Kansas City.