Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.