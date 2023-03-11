CORVALLIS, Ore. — A familiar foe snapped the winning streak of the Washington State baseball team Friday.

Trent Sellers allowed three hits and three walks as 15th-ranked Oregon State downed the Cougars 5-1 in the teams’ first Pac-12 Conference game of the season at Goss Stadium.

Mikey Kane went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Beavers (11-2, 1-0), who have won four consecutive games. Micah McDowell went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

