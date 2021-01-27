Moscow girls’ soccer player Kendall Forseth signed a letter of intent to continue her athletic career Tuesday at Lewis and Clark College, and NCAA Division III school in Portland, Ore., that plays in the Northwest Conference. The defensive midfielder was a four-year letterwinner and a three-year starter for coach Josh Davis. Forseth, who has a 3.77 grade-point average, is going to double major in biology and Spanish. She likes the school because of its coziness. “I like that it’s small class sizes and smaller campus environment, with opportunities for research as an undergrad,” Forseth said. She chose Lewis and Clark over Williamette, Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran, all also Division III schools.
