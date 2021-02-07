CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State’s disadvantage at the foul line crept up as the Cougars had 20 fewer free-throw attempts than Pac-12 foe Oregon State, which held off WSU late for a 68-66 win at Gill Coliseum on Saturday.
“It was a little surprising because, just analytically, I think (the Beavers) are 302nd in the country in fouls. So they foul a lot,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “They must have made some good adjustments to their game plan not to foul.”
Ethan Thompson scored all 12 of his points in the final 8:37 to boost Oregon State, which lost 59-55 to the Cougs on Dec. 2.
He scored on a driving layup with one minute left to give the Beavers (10-7, 6-5) a five-point lead. Thompson then added a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left to cap an 11-0 run at 66-58.
The Cougars cut the deficit to two with an 8-2 spurt, and senior point guard Isaac Bonton intentionally missed a foul shot with three seconds left to give his teammates a chance for a putback, but Warith Alatishe grabbed the rebound for Oregon State to secure the win.
Bonton was held to seven points on 2-for-14 shooting, but doled out eight assists. He entered the day averaging 18.8 points per game.
“I was proud that he wasn’t having his best night, but was still competing,” Smith said. “He executed that last play, gave us a chance to tie it up or win it if we can just get a break there.”
Sophomore guard Ryan Rapp had 15 points and DJ Rodman added 14, both career highs for the Cougars (11-8, 4-8). Freshman post Efe Abogidi and sophomore guard Noah Williams added 12 points apiece.
Oregon State trailed 34-32 at halftime after conceding 16 points off 12 turnovers and 17 second-chance points off the Cougars’ 10 offensive rebounds. The Beavers had just two turnovers in the second half.
Standout Wazzu freshman center Dishon Jackson left the game and did not return with a left ankle injury suffered with 16:43 left in the second half. Smith said he’s unsure of Jackson’s status.
The Cougars shot 39.3 percent against OSU’s 45.6 percent. Jarod Lucas had 12 points and Zach Reichle 11 for the Beavers.
Oregon State was 23-for-31 on free throws against WSU’s 10-for-11 mark. The Cougs were called for 16 fouls after halftime.
“Kudos to them for really buckling down and not fouling on drives and offensive rebounds,” Smith said. “They must have been really well-disciplined in doing that. We gotta fix that as a team. We gotta do better.
“There was a lot of ticky-tack, some bang-bang plays that didn’t go our way. Those are Final Four officials, so I’m sure it wasn’t them ... We can’t make excuses for ourselves — 31-11 is just an oddball, one of those games.”
WSU next plays host to No. 21 UCLA at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
WASHINGTON ST. (11-8, 4-8)
Rodman 5-10 0-0 14, Abogidi 5-10 2-2 12, Jackson 2-3 2-2 6, Bonton 2-14 2-3 7, Williams 5-13 2-2 12, Rapp 5-7 2-2 15, Jakimovski 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Chatfield 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 10-11 66.
OREGON ST. (10-7, 6-5)
Alatishe 3-4 0-0 6, Silva 3-6 0-0 6, Lucas 4-7 3-4 12, Reichle 3-4 3-4 11, Thompson 3-10 6-7 12, Hunt 1-2 3-4 6, Calloo 2-7 1-2 6, Andela 1-2 4-6 6, Franklin 0-0 2-2 2, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 20-43 23-31 68.
Halftime: WSU 34-32. 3-point goals: WSU 8-24 (Rodman 4-7, Rapp 3-5, Bonton 1-4, Abogidi 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3, Williams 0-3), OSU 5-13 (Reichle 2-3, Calloo 1-2, Hunt 1-2, Lucas 1-3, Thompson 0-3). Fouled out: Abogidi. Rebounds: WSU 32 (Rodman, Abogidi 7), OSU 26 (Alatishe 7). Assists: WSU 14 (Bonton 8), OSU 14 (Hunt 4). Total fouls: WSU 26, OSU 15.