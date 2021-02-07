Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Snow showers. High 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.