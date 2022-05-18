Four from WPL set for State

The Whitepine League has four representatives as the state baseball tournament has expanded to eight teams for the first time. It starts Thursday at Capital High School in Boise.
Troy (12-6), which lost its two district games, will start off the tournament against the top seed of the Western Idaho Conference, North Star Charter (21-2), at 8 a.m. Pacific. It’s the first time the Trojans have reached the state tournament since 2013.
District runner-up Prairie (11-10) will be up next when it takes on Rimrock (11-13) at 11 a.m. Pacific. The Pirates finished third at State last year after losing to eventual champion Genesee in the second round.
Surprise tournament winner Clearwater Valley (15-9) enters the tournament on a four-game winning streak, including a 14-0 win against Prairie in Friday’s district final at Orofino. The Rams hope their bats stay hot — they have scored 12 or more runs in three of those games — when they play Garden Valley (8-7) at 2 p.m. Pacific.
“We are going to be tough, the way we are playing and putting it together,” CV coach Josh Bradley said. “I have always wanted to put it together at the end of the season. Genesee was the five seed going in last year and they put it together just this time of year.”
Speaking of the defending state champs, the Bulldogs (14-3) will not sneak up on anyone this year as they face a difficult first round opponent in Glenns Ferry (14-9) at 5 p.m. Pacific time.