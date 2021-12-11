AREA ROUNDUP
TEKOA, Wash. — Colton’s girls basketball team shut out Tekoa-Rosalia in two of the four quarters and had four players hit double figures in an 81-8 Southeast 1B League Wheat Division rout on Friday.
“It was a good performance on the road tonight,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “I thought we executed well.
Lola Baerlocher and Kyndra Stout each finished with 22 points for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0), who hit 13 shots from beyond the arc. Maggie Meyer contributed 14 points and Holly Heitstuman had 12.
Clare Wilkins and Savannah Potter each finished with three points for Tekoa-Rosalia (1-3, 0-1)
COLTON (3-0, 1-0)
Holly Heitstuman 3 5-5 12, Maggie Meyer 5 2-3 14, Mary Pluid 4 0-0 9, Kyndra Stout 6 4-4 22, Kaydee Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Clair Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Sidni Whitcomb 0 2-2 2, Lola Baerlocher 9 1-1 22. Totals 27 14-15 81.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-3, 0-1)
Hanna Douglas 0 0-0 0, Briley Smith 0 0-0 0, Emily Kramer 0 2-3 2, Clare Wilkins 1 0-0 3, Savannah Potter 1 0-0 3, Marissa Alonzo 0 0-0 0, Carrie Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Keely Fournier 0 0-0 0, Dakota Shelton 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 2-3 8.
Colton 31 23 11 16—81
Tekoa-Rosalia 0 5 0 3— 8
3-point goals — Stout 5, Meyer 3, Baerlocher 3, H.Heitstuman, Pluid, Wilkins, Potter.
Cd’A 47, Moscow 30
MOSCOW — Madison Symons and Skylar Burke scored as many points for the Vikings as the Bears were able to put up as a team in an Inland Empire League game.
“Symons and Burke are great players,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said.
Symons finished with 18 points and Burke had 12 for Coeur d’Alene (4-0, 3-0), which hit six 3s
McKenna Knott led the Bears (2-5, 0-5) with 11 points.
“Thought we executed defensively like we wanted to, missed some open layups,” Hardick said. “Credit to their defense, they had us a little flustered.”
Moscow plays Clarkston at LCSC on Tuesday.
COEUR D’ALENE (4-0, 3-0)
Madison Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Libby Awbery 2 2-2 7, Madison Symons 7 1-5 18, Olivia Naccarato 0 0-0 0, Kendall Holecek 0 0-0 0, Lily Phenice 2 0-0 5, Kesley Carroll 0 3-3 3, Skylar Burke 5 1-3 12. Totals 17 7-13 47.
MOSCOW (2-5, 0-5)
McKenna Knott 4 0-0 11, Angela Lassen 1 0-0 2, Grace Nauman 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 2 0-3 4, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-1 0, Jessika Lassen 0 3-4 3, Lola Johns 2 0-0 4, Megan Heyns 1 0-0 3, Maya Anderson 1 1-2 3. Totals 11 4-10 30.
Coeur d’Alene 10 10 16 11 — 47
Moscow 7 5 6 12 — 30
3-point goals — Symons 3, Awbery, Phenice, Burke, Knott 3, Heyns.
JV — Coeur d’Alene won.
Othello 57, Pullman 33
OTHELLO, Wash. — The Huskies (3-1) used a 17-8 run in the first quarter, then bookended it with a 12-2 spurt in the fourth to knock off the Greyhounds (0-5) in a nonleague game. No other information was available at press time.
Prairie 72, Genesee 30
COTTONWOOD — Tara Schlader scored 34 for the Pirates to outscore the Bulldogs single-handedly, and Kristin Wemhoff recorded a triple-double in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Schlader had 16 field goals in the game, almost doubling Genesee’s nine, and she also had 15 rebounds.
Wemhoff had 10 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals.
The Pirates (4-2, 4-1) outrebounded the Bulldogs 63-26.
GENESEE (2-5, 1-3)
Monica Seubert 0 3-6 3, Riley Leseman 3 1-3 9, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 4 1-4 12, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kristen Flodin 0 0-2 0, Audrey Barber 0 1-3 1, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Kendra Meyer 2 0-0 5, Maxine English 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 6-18 30.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (4-2, 4-1)
Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-1 10, Olivia Klapprich 0 0-0 0, Delanie Lockett 3 1-4 7, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Josie Remacle 0 1-2 1, Tara Schlader 16 2-3 34, Molly Johnson 3 2-3 8, Isabella Walsh 1 0-0 3, Laney Forsmann 4 0-0 9, Gracie Farr 0 0-0 0, Riley Enneking 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 6-13 72.
Genesee 8 11 7 4 — 30
Prairie 12 19 17 24 — 72
3-point goals — Monk 3, Leseman 2, Meyer, Walsh, Forsmann.
JV — Prairie 49, Genesee 19.
Colfax 48, Riverside 30
CHATTAROY, Wash. — Despite missing all 21 of their 3-point attempts, the Bulldogs still cruised to a nonleague victory against the Rams.
“It was a long game, but it gives us an indication on what we need to work on,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “When you hit no 3s for the whole game, you got work to do.”
Brynn McGaughy paced the Bulldogs (4-0) with 18 points and Asher Cai added 13.
COLFAX (4-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Jaisha Gibb 2 4-4 8, Hailey Demler 3 2-3 8, Lauryn York 0 1-2 1, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Asher Cai 5 3-3 13, Brynn McGaughy 8 2-6 18. Totals 18 12-18 48.
RIVERSIDE-CHATTAROY (0-2)
Aquinna Riggles 3 2-9 8, Emma Oregel 1 0-0 2, Olivia Orgel 1 0-0 2, Mariah Mally 1 0-0 3, Caylee Winteroth 1 0-1 2, Sam Riggles 4 2-3 10, Alli Coesel 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 5-15 30.
Colfax 12 10 11 15—48
Riverside 2 8 8 12—30
3-point goals — Mally.
JV — Colfax 39, Riverside 13
BOYS’ BASKETBALLPullman 61, Othello 39
OTHELLO, Wash. — The Greyhounds came out firing on all cylinders in the first half and rolled to a nonleague win against the Huskies.
Pullman (4-1) outscored Othello 35-19 in the first half.
“First half we played terrific, really moved the ball well,” Greyhounds coach Craig Brantner said.
Jaedyn Brown hit five 3s and finished with 17 points for Pullman. Payton Rogers had 13 and Grayson Hunt added 12.
PULLMAN (4-1)
Grayson Hunt 5 2-2 12, Payton Rogers 5 0-0 13, Tanner Barbour 0 0-0 0, Riley Pettitt 0 0-0 0, Thomas Cole 1 3-6 5, Luke Pendry 0 1-3 1, Jaedyn Brown 6 0-0 17, Champ Powaukee 4 0-0 9, Dane Sykes 2 0-0 4. Totals 23 6-11 61.
OTHELLO (1-3)
Josh Tovar 1 0-0 3, Rod Garza 1 1-2 4, Andre Garcia 3 1-4 8, Michael Vallejo 1 1-3 3, Ashton Pruneda 0 3-4 3, TJ Murdock 1 0-0 3, Jorge Buenrostro 2 2-2 8, Julian Alegria 2 3-6 7. Totals 11 10-21 39.
Pullman 20 15 12 14 — 61
Othello 10 9 9 11 — 39
3-point goals — Brown 5, Rogers 3, Powaukee, Buenrostro 2, Tovar, Garza, Garcia, Murdock.
Timberline 40, Deary 27
WEIPPE — The Spartans of Weippe went on an 11-2 fourth-quarter run to close out the Mustangs in a Whitepine League Division II game.
Parker Brown paced Timberline (2-3, 2-1) with 13 points and Logan Hunter added 12.
Laithan Proctor had a game-high 15 points for Deary (1-4, 1-1).
DEARY (1-4, 1-1)
Laithan Proctor 6 0-0 15, Kalab Rickard 3 1-2 7, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 1 2-2 4, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Lakye Taylor 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 4-6 27.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (2-3, 2-1)
Parker Brown 5 0-0 13, Micah Nelson 3 2-2 9, Logan Hunter 4 3-6 12, Rylan West 0 0-0 0, Jude Nelson 0 0-0 0, Gavin Christopherson 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 5-8 40.
Deary 9 3 13 2—27
Timberline 6 9 14 11—40
3-point goals — Proctor 3, Brown 3, Nelson, Hunter.
JV — Timberline 24, Deary 22.
Colfax 64, Riverside 53
CHATTAROY, Wash. — The Bulldogs switched their defense to a 2-3 zone in the third quarter, and it enabled them to earn a nonleague victory against the Rams.
John Lustig had a game-high 34 points with nine rebounds for Colfax (2-2). Damian Demler added 21 points on seven 3s.
COLFAX (2-2)
Damian Demler 7 0-0 21, Carson Gray 1 0-0 2, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, John Lustig 13 4-5 34, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 1 1-2 3, JP Wigen 2 0-0 4, Treyce Heinnger 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-7 64.
RIVERSIDE (0-3)
Graham 2 0-0 6, Nortz 4 2-2 12, Gaffaney 1 1-3 3, Ackerman 3 0-0 8, Supanchick 1 2-2 4, Lyons 4 0-0 8, Schneider 4 1-1 10, Jaeger 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 8-10 53.
Colfax 18 13 18 15—64
Riverside 11 13 15 14—53
3-point goals — Demler 7, Lustig 4, Graham 2, Nortz 2, Ackerman 2, Schneider.
JV — Colfax def Riverside.
Tekoa-Rosalia 59, Colton 18
TEKOA, Wash. — Competing without three players, the Wildcats trailed by 21 points after the first quarter and fell to the Timberwolves in a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division game.
“We still need to continue to grow as a unit, trust more, move the ball quicker, pick up defensive intensity and block out better,” Colton coach Brandon McIntosh said. “All will come with time and getting our entire team together.”
COLTON (0-2, 0-1)
Raph Arnhold 4 1-2 10, Grant Wolf 2 0-0 6, Lane Peters 0 0-0 0, Ryan Impson 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Matthew Reisenauer 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 1-3 18.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (3-0, 1-0)
M. Martin 4 0-0 8, W. Martin 0 0-0 0, Oles 3 0-0 6, Potter 7 0-0 14, McDonald 1 1-2 3, Lenoir 1 0-0 2, Bone 6 0-0 12, French 2 1-2 5, Gehring 1 0-0 2, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Sanchez 0 0-0 0, Meredith 2 1-2 5. Totals 28 3-6 59.
Colton 6 5 4 3—18
Tekoa-Rosalia 27 16 10 6—59
3-point goals — Wolf 2, Arnhold.
WRESTLINGDozen in semifinal round of the George Wilde Invitational
KELLOGG, Idaho — Clearwater Valley leads the area’s contingent of wrestlers with seven making it to today’s semifinal round of the George Wilde Invitational at Kellogg High School.
The Rams top the leaderboard after the first day with 79 points. Potlatch is 12th in the 17-team event with 27 points. Orofino is 13th (23) and Grangeville 16th (7).
Those from Clearwater Valley in the final four are Jake Fabbi (132), Daring Cross (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Payton Wilson (152), Anthony Carter (160), Bass Meyers (182) and Isaac Goodwin (195).
Potlatch has three wrestlers in the semifinals, including Benjamin Johnson (120), Tyson Tucker (160) and Izack McNeal (170). Orofino has two with Cory Godwin (152) and Brady Rains (160). Johnson dropped from 126 to 120 for the event.
Action begins at 9 a.m. today.
Quartet in semis for Pullman at Inland Empire
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman has four of its wrestlers into today’s semifinal round at the Inland Empire Invitational at Central Valley High School.
The Greyhounds currently sit sixth of 23 teams in the event with 64.5 points.
Those who are in the final four include Aydin Peltier (120), Ivan Acosta (138), Gabriel Smith (152) and Samuel Sears (195).
Action continues at 9 a.m. today.