ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings and Seattle beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay 8-2 on Monday.
Fraley, who was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured list since July 18, also made a diving catch in left field in the third. He hit 2-for-4 with a walk and stole a base.
“A great ballgame overall,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “We put the starting pitching together with a lot of really good at-bats. Big offensive right for us. Flex was great.”
Flexen (10-5) gave up two runs and seven hits, helping the M’s move within three games of Oakland for the second AL wild card spot. The righty struck out six and walked two.
Seattle’s Ty France had three hits with three RBI, and came within a triple of hitting for the cycle.
Randy Arozarena homered as Tampa Bay saw its divisional lead over Boston drop to one game. The Rays moved into first place during a four-game winning streak that included a 14-0 thrashing of the Yankees and a three-game sweep of the Red Sox.
Flexen, who pitched last year in the Korean Baseball Organization after spending parts of the previous eight year as a New York Mets minor leaguer, kept a Rays lineup that scored 33 runs in its previous four games in check.
“I think my curveball was my X factor tonight,” Flexen said.
Seattle is 5-0 against Tampa Bay this year, and is only team in 2021 that the Rays have played and haven’t beaten at least once.
Kyle Seager and France had RBI singles before Fraley drove in two with his base hit off Michael Wacha (2-3). The fifth run scored on second baseman Lowe’s throwing error.
France had a fourth-inning RBI double and a solo homer during a two-run seventh.
The Mariners were coming off consecutive walk-off losses at Texas.
“You’re going to have some highs and lows,” France said. “Yesterday we hit some balls hard right at people and today they dropped. It’s just how it goes.”
Seattle Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 4 2 2 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 1
Haniger rf 4 1 2 0 Cruz dh 4 0 2 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 5 2 3 3 Diaz 3b 4 0 1 0
Toro 2b 3 1 0 0 Wendle ss 4 0 0 0
Fraley lf 4 1 2 2 Arozarena lf 3 1 2 1
Torrens dh 5 0 0 0 Margot rf 4 0 1 0
Kelenic cf 4 0 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 1 1 0
Raleigh c 5 0 0 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Totals 38 8 11 7 Totals 33 2 7 2
Seattle 005 100 200 — 8
Tampa Bay 000 110 000 — 2
E—Lowe 2 (10). DP—Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB—Seattle 10, Tampa Bay 6. 2B—France (24). 3B—Kiermaier (2). HR—France (11), Arozarena (15). SB—Fraley (8).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Flexen W,10-5 62/3 7 2 2 2 6
Smith 11/3 0 0 0 0 2
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tampa Bay
Wacha L,2-3 4 8 6 6 3 3
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Mazza 3 3 2 2 2 4
Head 1 0 0 0 1 1
HBP—Head (Toro). WP—Wacha.
T—3:20. A—5,855 (25,000).