Seattle Mariners closing Paul Sewald throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. The Mariners won 3-2. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Oakland Athletics shortstop Nick Allen throws to first after making a fielding error on a ball hit by Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford who was safe during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown hits a two-run home run on a pitch by Seattle Mariners starter Logan Gilbert during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France is doused with ice water by Tom Murphy as he is interviewed after the team's 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run off Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Trevor May during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. It was his second home run of the game. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits a solo home run on a pitch from Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Jose Caballero is hit by a pitch from Oakland Athletics starter JP Sears during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Mariners' Ty France hits a solo home run off Oakland Athletics reliever Trevor May during the sixth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
SEATTLE — Ty France homered twice in his return to the lineup, Logan Gilbert pitched eight outstanding innings and the Seattle Mariners finished a four-game sweep of the Oakland Athletics with a 3-2 victory Thursday night.
Eugenio Suárez drew a bases-loaded walk from reliever Garrett Acton in the eighth to push across the go-ahead run.
Oakland lost its eighth consecutive game and completed an 0-7 trip that began in Houston. The team’s 10-42 record matches the 1932 Boston Red Sox for the worst 52-game start since 1901, and its .192 win percentage projects to a 31-131 mark that would easily be the worst for a major league team since the 1899 Cleveland Spiders went 20-134.