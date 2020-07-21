Frank Arnett, area martial-arts instructor, dies suddenly at 62

CLARKSTON — Frank Arnett, who during a nearly 40-year career taught martial arts to thousands of Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents — including his son, former UFC fighter Austin Arnett — died at his Clarkston home Saturday evening. He was 62.
Austin Arnett said Monday his father died in his sleep after suffering a heart attack. A memorial service has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday in the auditorium of the old Lewiston High School.
“He was a martial-arts instructor, but from all the people getting hold of me on Facebook and everything, I think he impacted people’s lives on another level, past martial arts, with the lessons he taught them,” Austin Arnett said.
Frank Arnett grew up in Yakima and graduated in a branch of physical education from Central Washington University and moved to the L-C Valley in 1982, expressly to open a martial-arts school.
“Somebody, I don’t remember who, said, ‘There’s no full-time school in the Lewiston-Clarkston area,’ ” Austin Arnett said. “He came here, checked it out over a weekend, and moved on over.”
His first school was in Clarkston and specialized in karate. In the 1990s, Arnett watched with interest as mixed martial arts became hugely popular, inspiring him to expand his palate and move his school to the Lewiston Orchards with a new name, Arnett’s Martial Arts America. Today the school has about 150 students, Austin Arnett said.
“Some people that come from traditional karate, a lot of his friends, have a hard time evolving as things change,” he said. “He was someone who was always up for learning new stuff, and wanted to find out what the next thing was. He just had an open mind to learning and sharing knowledge. It was actually pretty amazing.”
Austin Arnett and four other members of his father’s club had been training for an Excitefight MMA card this Saturday at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, near Spokane, before the casino canceled the card a few weeks ago because of the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. A grieving Austin Arnett said Monday his father’s death would have prompted him to withdraw from the card anyway.
Excitefight director Rick Little, of Spokane, had grown close to the Arnetts in recent years and said he drove to the L-C valley after hearing of Frank Arnett’s death.
“My second-favorite man next to my dad is Frank Arnett,” Little said. “In my opinion, he was one of the greatest instructors in the Northwest. I was just in Lewiston yesterday trying to console Austin. He was about as close as a son can be to his dad.”
Austin Arnett, 28, competed four times as a featherweight at the elite UFC professional level before being dropped by that organization last September. In the Northern Quest card, he’d been slated to face Talon Hofman of Burns, Ore., as a possible springboard back to the UFC.
Austin is the only child of Frank Arnett and his former wife, Jackie, who for years was involved in the martial-arts school. The couple divorced several years ago.
Frank Arnett suffered a mild heart attack last December and underwent quadruple bypass surgery that month, his son said.
“He went through all that recovery, and it’s pretty brutal — they crack you open pretty good,” he said. “It’s a pretty tough long process. He got past all that and he’d been feeling great. It seemed like we were out of the woods.”
On Saturday evening, “He fell asleep, went into cardiac arrest and never woke up. The coroner thinks he went very peacefully. He was in no pain.”
His death came a day after he had awarded three of his young students black belts in karate — his own first passion. He was a fourth-degree black belt in the Japanese karate form Shudokan, and in 1989 achieved a No. 1 ranking in the Pacific Northwest in karate “points” fighting.
“I’ve never met somebody so passionate about what they do in life as he was about martial arts,” Austin Arnett said. When watching UFC bouts on television, his father would take careful notes of technique that he’d later introduce to students.
“This is hard for me to talk about, but when I found him on Saturday night, the last thing he’d been doing was watching fights,” Austin Arnett said. “He had a notepad and had been taking notes, studying the different combinations and moves that the fighters were doing. To the very end, martial arts is what he loved.”
