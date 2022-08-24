Fresh start for freshman-heavy Vandals

There has been a major shakeup in the Idaho volleyball program.
With the departure of 22-year coach Debbie Buchanan and the bulk of the team’s roster in the aftermath of a subpar 5-20 season last fall, the Vandals will be looking to reset and redefine themselves under a new coach with 14 new players as the season opens later this week.
Stepping in to replace Buchanan is Chris Gonzalez, a University of Iowa graduate who spent the last decade-plus coaching professional volleyball in Europe and Japan before alighting on the Palouse. Gonzalez said that Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik, herself a former college volleyball player at Southwestern University in Texas, had a major influence on his decision to accept the job.
“You don’t often find somebody in her position who was a volleyball person,” he said. “In order to truly build a national-level program, it’s important to have somebody who knows how to build a foundation, recruit, schedule.”
That scheduling comes into effect Friday as the Vandals travel to Ohio to take on host Youngstown State in their first game of the Youngstown State Tournament at 10 a.m. PDT. They stay on the road to play three more nonconference tourneys the following three weeks before starting Big Sky Conference play at home against Sacramento State on Sept. 22.
“We’re anxious to find out what they’re capable of doing this first weekend, so we can better formulate what we think we can be before we start the conference,” Gonzalez said. “The first four weekends are going to be predicated on the idea that we’re going to work to be as cohesive as we can organizationally. What most people don’t recognize about our sport is the connectivity and constant transition between offense and defense. When you have a younger group of players, it’s important to be able to delineate all the areas of responsibility and nuance that comes with that.”
Among the 12 freshmen who make up the majority of his 18-player roster, Gonzalez pointed to middle hitter Madison Wilson of Colorado Springs as especially promising.
“She has the talent to be a really high-level player if she develops the way we think,” he said. “She’ll have a chance to have a professional career; she’s that talented.”
Headlining the small core of returners for the Vandals are outside hitters Allison Munday and Delaney Nicoll, who notched the team’s best cumulative kill counts last year at 279 and 235, respectively. Also providing notes of continuity are senior setter Hailey Pelton and sophomore libero Peyton Claus. Beyond that, Idaho fields a group of players who have only practiced together for a matter of weeks, have never played a match on the same lineup and most of whom have never played at the collegiate level at all.
“The first four weeks, I would say that‘s the first season, and that’s just to develop some organizational elements of our team,” Gonzalez said. “Then we get into the conference season, and those are some very important matches, and hopefully we can play well enough to get into the conference tournament and see what happens after that. That’s what our plan is at this point.”