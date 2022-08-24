Fresh start for freshman-heavy Vandals

Courtesy of Idaho AthleticsIdaho setter Hailey Pelton passes the ball during a volleyball match last season at Memorial Gym in Moscow.

 Courtesy of Idaho Athletics

There has been a major shakeup in the Idaho volleyball program.

With the departure of 22-year coach Debbie Buchanan and the bulk of the team’s roster in the aftermath of a subpar 5-20 season last fall, the Vandals will be looking to reset and redefine themselves under a new coach with 14 new players as the season opens later this week.

Stepping in to replace Buchanan is Chris Gonzalez, a University of Iowa graduate who spent the last decade-plus coaching professional volleyball in Europe and Japan before alighting on the Palouse. Gonzalez said that Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik, herself a former college volleyball player at Southwestern University in Texas, had a major influence on his decision to accept the job.

Recommended for you