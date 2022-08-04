Fall football camp arrived on the Palouse on Wednesday and thus began the 30-day countdown to an all-Palouse kickoff between Washington State and Idaho on Sept. 3, the two schools preparing for each other just eight miles apart.

For the Cougs, the first practice at Rogers Field marked the official start for first-year coach Jake Dickert and a fresh staff eager to begin.

“I get goosebumps when I walk out on the field,” Dickert said. “It isn’t just because it’s the first (fall camp) as a head coach, it’s because I’m a football guy and I love fall camp, I love being out there with the guys.”

