With a combination of returning leaders from last spring’s Big Sky Tournament runner-up squad and a large infusion of fresh talent to make up for those who graduated, the University of Idaho women’s basketball team is ranked third in the conference per media and coaches’ polling as it gears up to begin its 2021-22 season.
The Vandal women played an exhibition against Whitman College of Walla Walla on their new home court at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena on Saturday, prevailing 64-50. Their first official contest of the season comes at 6 p.m. today against nonconference regional foe Lewis-Clark State, also at the ICCU.
Last season’s Idaho women went 17-7 overall and 14-3 in the Big Sky Conference. They finished on a strong run, winning 11 of 12 and six-straight before falling to Idaho State in the conference tournament final. The program graduated starters Natalie Klinker, Gabi Harrington and Gina Marxen, and has since taken on five freshmen and two transfers.
Defending champion Idaho State is ranked No. 1 in the 11-team Big Sky Conference to start the fall, with Montana State narrowly edging out UI for the second spot.
Key returners for the Vandals include 2020-21 first-team All-Big Sky honoree Beyonce Bea, a 6-foot-1 junior guard/post who averaged 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds last season, along with sophomore guard Sydney Gandy, who put up 10.5 points-per-game and capped things off earning Big Sky all-tournament recognition. The two have worked both to build on their already-exemplary standards of performance and to assume the social role of the experienced veterans on what is now a fairly young team.
“I think personally, I’ve had two good seasons,” Bea said. “I’ve definitely been working on my game. I think I’ve just kind of gotten more confident in my outside game, being able to knock down 3s, pull the defense out so it opens more things up for everyone else.”
Of local interest among the Vandals’ new additions is freshman guard Ashlyn Wallace, a Clarkston High graduate who was the Bantam girls’ all-time high-scorer with 1,839 career points. On the opposite end of the collegiate-experience spectrum is Louise Forsyth, a 6-1 transfer from Gonzaga taking advantage of her extra “COVID year” of eligibility to play a season with the Vandals as she begins her graduate studies.
“I think our transfers have already integrated themselves well,” UI coach Jon Newlee said during a tour of the ICCU Arena earlier this fall. “Our returners have been great; they’ve really taken those freshmen under their wing and shown them the ropes. I’m excited to blend everybody in. It’ll take longer than it usually does for us, because of the amount of new people. I feel really great about how good we’re going to be come March.”
Following tonight’s encounter with LCSC, the Vandals are set to continue breaking in their new venue as they play host to San Diego and WSU on Nov. 14 and 21. Idaho’s conference debut will come on the road Dec. 4 at Southern Utah.