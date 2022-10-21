A Washington State running back who was set to receive an expanded role has elected to leave the program.
WSU coach Jake Dickert confirmed Thursday freshman running back Kannon Katzer no longer is with the team for unknown reasons.
Katzer announced on social media later in the day his intention to transfer out of Pullman.
“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and no longer will be attending Washington State University,” Katzer said on Twitter. “My love and respect goes out to all my teammates, coaches and staff at WSU.”
A Spokane product out of Mt. Spokane High School, Katzer was set to see more playing time after an injury to starting running back Nakia Watson on Oct. 8 against USC.
The third-stringer was announced as the backup to fellow freshman Jaylen Jenkins. But Katzer didn’t play the next week against Oregon State despite making the trip.
“It isn’t what one person does over another,” Dickert said of the running back situation. “Some of those things are internal and we’ll keep them internal.”
Katzer joined WSU as a preferred walk-on after totaling 3,171 all-purpose yards and 39 touchdowns en route to Class 3A Greater Spokane League MVP and Washington state player of the year honors in the classification as a senior in 2019.
Katzer rushed for 54 yards, including a 24-yard run, and a touchdown in a Sept. 17 game against Colorado State in his only action this season.
That backup role will now go to Dylan Paine, a freshman from Tumwater, Wash., who has three carries for two yards on the season. A fourth freshman RB, Djouvensky Schlenbaker, also could see time, although he hasn’t played yet this season.
“I will forever be grateful for the impact and connections I made at WSU,” Katzer said.