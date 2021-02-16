WEEKEND ROUNDUP
TEMPE, Ariz. — Washington State freshman sensation Charlisse Leger-Walker posted a career-high 29 points to break a rookie program record on Sunday in a Pac-12 game at Arizona State, but the Sun Devils shot ahead with a 13-0 third-quarter run and held off the Cougars late, winning 67-61.
Leger-Walker passed Wazzu legend Borislava Hristova for most 20-point games in a freshman year (10). On Monday, the New Zealand native was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week for the seventh time. Leger-Walker, who shot 8-for-15 against ASU, logged 19 points in a loss to No. 10 Arizona on Friday.
Leger-Walker has retaken the lead in Pac-12 scoring (19.5 ppg). She’s tied for third in the league in steals (2.3 per outing).
WASHINGTON STATE (9-9, 7-9)
C. Leger-Walker 8-15 9-12 29, Motuga 6-13 1-2 15, K. Leger-Walker 2-9 0-0 5, Teder 0-3 2-2 2, Murekatete 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 3-4 0-0 7, Nankervis 1-3 0-0 2, Sarver 0-1 1-2 1, Levy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 13-18 61.
ARIZONA STATE (10-7, 5-7)
Simmons 4-10 6-6 15, Hanson 2-6 7-8 12, Loera 2-4 2-2 8, Besselink 3-3 0-0 6, Levings 2-8 2-2 6, Caldwell 3-6 2-3 8, Walker 1-6 2-2 4, Mbulito 2-5 0-0 4, Sanders 1-1 0-0 2, Greenslade 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-50 21-25 67.
Washington State 15 12 9 25—61
Arizona State 13 19 19 16—67
3-point goals — WSU 8-24 (C. Leger-Walker 4-9, Motuga 2-3, Jones 1-2, K. Leger-Walker 1-6, Sarver 0-1, Teder 0-3), ASU 4-13 (Loera 2-3, Simmons 1-2, Hanson 1-4, Caldwell 0-1, Walker 0-1, Levings 0-2). Fouled out — K. Leger-Walker, Teder, Mbulito. Rebounds — WSU 24 (Motuga 5), ASU 42 (Levings 6). Assists — WSU 15 (Motuga, K. Leger-Walker 4), ASU 12 (Simmons 4). Total fouls — WSU 24, ASU 19. Technical — WSU bench.
Idaho 73, Idaho State 56
Idaho bounced back from a 12-point second-quarter deficit to knock off the Big Sky’s top team, handing rival Idaho State its first conference loss on Saturday at Memorial Gym.
The Vandals had lost to the Bengals two nights before, but responded with their fourth victory against their Pocatello foes in the past five tries.
“You know how big a game this is, especially this year,” said UI guard Gabi Harrington, who had 25 points and 12 rebounds. “They’ve been at the top of the league, undefeated.”
IDAHO STATE (15-2, 11-1)
Konate 5-16 2-5 12, Goles 4-11 2-2 10, Bourne 3-6 2-2 9, Ors 3-12 0-0 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 5-8 0-0 10, Oltrogge 2-5 1-2 5, Whitman 0-3 0-0 0, Boswell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-64 7-11 56.
IDAHO (12-6, 11-3)
Harrington 8-14 5-7 25, Bea 5-12 4-4 14, Marxen 4-15 3-5 13, Gandy 2-8 0-0 5, Klinker 1-2 3-6 5, Kirby 1-1 4-4 7, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Atchley 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 19-26 73.
Idaho State 22 18 10 6—56
Idaho 20 10 18 25—73
3-point goals — Idaho State 1-11 (Bourne 1-2, Oltrogge 0-1, Whitman 0-1, Goles 0-2, Ors 0-2, Konate 0-3), Idaho 8-28 (Harrington 4-9, Marxen 2-11, Kirby 1-1, Gandy 1-7). Fouled out — Smith. Rebounds — Idaho State 38 (Bourne 12), Idaho 41 (Harrington 12). Assists — Idaho State 8 (Moore, Whitman 2), Idaho 13 (Marxen 5). Total fouls — Idaho State 18, Idaho 11.
MEN’S BASKETBALLUSC 76, WSU 65
A 3-for-25 mark from 3-point range on the night and nine empty possessions in the final five minutes put the lid on Washington State’s loss to Pac-12-leading USC.
The Cougs cut a once-12-point deficit to two with 4:55 to play, but self-inflicted wounds down the stretch halted the rally.
SOUTHERN CAL (17-3, 11-2)
I.Mobley 1-4 5-8 7, E.Mobley 7-13 6-9 20, Eaddy 10-16 7-8 29, Peterson 1-5 0-0 2, White 2-5 1-2 7, E.Anderson 2-4 0-1 4, Goodwin 0-0 0-0 0, Baumann 2-2 0-1 5, Agbonkpolo 0-1 0-0 0, Coulibaly 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-51 19-29 76.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-9, 5-9)
Rodman 2-4 1-2 6, Abogidi 1-5 1-2 3, Jackson 8-12 2-2 18, Bonton 6-18 5-7 17, Williams 2-13 0-0 4, Rapp 3-8 0-0 7, Kunc 2-6 3-3 8, Bamba 0-0 2-2 2, Markovetskyy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-67 14-18 65.
Halftime: Southern Cal, 41-35. 3-Point Goals: Southern Cal 5-11 (White 2-3, Eaddy 2-5, Baumann 1-1, Peterson 0-2), Washington St. 3-26 (Rodman 1-3, Kunc 1-4, Rapp 1-5, Abogidi 0-2, Williams 0-5, Bonton 0-7). Rebounds: Southern Cal 34 (E.Mobley 10), Washington St. 31 (Abogidi 7). Assists: Southern Cal 12 (E.Anderson 5), Washington St. 16 (Bonton 5). Total Fouls: Southern Cal 15, Washington St. 22.
Idaho State 64, Idaho 58 (OT)
POCATELLO — Idaho State guard Daxton Carr buried a 3 with two seconds left in regulation, extending an 11-0 run that both sent the game into extra time and won it for the Bengals.
The winless Vandals led by eight at one point in the second half.
IDAHO (0-17, 0-14)
Christensen 2-8 0-0 4, Thiombane 1-4 0-0 3, Christmas 1-8 1-6 4, Madden 3-8 2-4 10, Quinnett 4-8 4-4 14, Kilgore 3-5 2-2 8, Blakney 4-8 4-5 12, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-50 13-21 58.
IDAHO ST. (11-7, 7-3)
Carr 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 2-4 5-6 9, Cool 7-17 5-8 22, Ford 2-7 0-0 4, Smellie 3-4 2-2 10, Porter 3-7 2-5 8, Taylor 2-3 0-0 6, Visentin 0-0 2-2 2, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 16-23 64.
Halftime: Idaho St. 28-27. End of Regulation: 54-54. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 7-14 (Quinnett 2-4, Madden 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Thiombane 1-1, Christmas 1-2, Christensen 0-1), Idaho St. 8-17 (Cool 3-6, Smellie 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Carr 1-2, Parker 0-1, Ford 0-2). Fouled Out: Blakney. Rebounds: Idaho 23 (Christensen 8), Idaho St. 28 (Porter 8). Assists: Idaho 8 (Christmas, Madden 3), Idaho St. 6 (Parker, Cool 2). Total Fouls: Idaho 23, Idaho St. 21.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UI loses in 4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bridgette Smith posted a 16-kill, 12-dig double-double for Sacramento State, which finished off a two-match sweep of Idaho on Sunday.
The Hornets beat UI in four sets on back-to-back days.
The Vandals, who were led by Kennedy Warren (11 kills) and Avery Housley (10 kills, 11 digs), dropped to 4-4.
GIRLS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Prairie 59, Genesee 36
COTTONWOOD — Genesee’s season came to an end with a loss to Class 1A Division I’s second-ranked team in Prairie, which jumped out to a 13-point lead in the first quarter.
The fourth-ranked Bulldogs, who were led by Claira Osborne’s 11 points, finish their season 16-7.
GENESEE (16-7)
Taylor Mayer 1 1-2 4, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 1 3-4 5, Lucie Ranisate 2 1-2 5, Makenzie Stout 0 2-2 2, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 5 0-4 11, Isabelle Monk 3 0-0 9, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-14 36.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (20-3)
Delanie Lockett 3 2-2 9, Kristin Wemhoff 4 1-3 9, Madison Shears 4 8-10 19, Ellea Uhlenkott 2 2-2 6, Tara Schlader 0 4-5 4, Hope Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 1-2 1, Laney Forsmann 2 2-4 7, Jade Prigge 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 20-28 59.
Genesee 4 15 5 12—36
Prairie 17 12 17 13—59
3-point goals — Monk 3, Osborne, Mayer, Shears 3, Lockett, Forsmann.
GIRLS’ PREP WRESTLING
Potlatch’s McPherson places second in Poky
POCATELLO — Potlatch senior Taylor McPherson finished in second place at 148 pounds in the Idaho girls’ wrestling state championships on Saturday at Pocatello High School.
McPherson, who finished fifth at the event a season ago and also was the No. 2 seed in her class, earned a first-round bye and got a pin in 39 seconds in the second round against Minico sophomore Alexi Tovar.
She had to work a bit harder in her semifinal match against Columbia sophomore Hallie Campbell, but McPherson managed to get a fall in 4:13, setting her up for a championship match against Eagle senior Kayli Acosta, who was the top seed.
Acosta, who took third in the event a year ago, pinned McPherson in 1:34.
McPherson helped the Loggers to a 22nd-place finish.
BOYS’ PREP BASKETBALL
Lakeland 77, Moscow 65
RATHDRUM, Idaho — Senior Benny Kitchel contributed a game-high 24 points with five 3-point goals and eight rebounds for Moscow, but the Bears fell to Inland Empire League opponent Lakeland of Rathdrum.
MOSCOW (4-7, 2-5)
Bryden Brown 5 0-2 14, Dylan Rehder 1 2-2 5, Sam Kees 0 0-0 0, Barrett Abendroth 4 2-3 10, Tyler Skinner 2 4-6 8, Benny Kitchel 9 1-1 24, Jamari Simpson 1 2-2 4. Totals 22 11-16 65.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM (5-6, 3-4)
Carson Seay 8 0-0 20, Ammon Munyear 4 0-0 8, Noah Haaland 7 4-10 18, Jalen Skalskly 4 3-4 13, Hocking 0 0-0 0, Henry 4 9-9 18, Roth 0 0-0 0, Waddington 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 16-23 77.
Moscow 15 7 16 27—65
Lakeland 12 17 23 25—77
3-point goals — Kitchel 5, Brown 4, Rehder, Seay 4, Skalsky 2, Henry.