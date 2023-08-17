Freshmen set to make immediate impact for Power 5 schools

UCLA quarterback Dante Moore looks on during practice Aug. 2 in Los Angeles. A five-star rating from recruiting services guarantees little in some programs, such as UCLA. There, coach Chip Kelly says freshman quarterback Dante Moore will have to win the job against Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and last year's backup, Ethan Garbers.

 AP David Crane

As one of the top-rated quarterbacks in this year’s class of incoming freshmen, Dante Moore might have been thought of as a lock to start for UCLA.

Coach Chip Kelly isn’t making it so easy, not with transfer Collin Schlee from Kent State arriving on campus with ample starting experience, including against national champion Georgia, Washington and Oklahoma last year. Moore also will have to beat Ethan Garbers, the Bruins’ backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson last season.

“Our job has never been to keep people happy,” Kelly said. “I think the way you keep your entire team happy is that you’re fair with everybody and then things are won on the field, not just because someone came in and they’ve got better accolades than somebody else.”

