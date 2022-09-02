When Idaho coach Jason Eck and Washington State coach Jake Dickert shared the sidelines as assistants at Minnesota State and South Dakota State, respectively, each knew someday they wanted to lead their own football teams.
Coincidentally, the two friends will make their Palouse head coaching debuts against each other at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.
Eck is beginning his first year leading the Vandals and Dickert took over midway through last season as an interim coach at WSU, so the Battle of the Palouse will be his first game in Pullman as head coach.
“I love it,” Dickert said of the showdown against his old pal. “First thing I did when Jason got the job, I called him up and said, ‘How ironic is this that we’re going to be out there on the first game?’ ”
The two first connected at Minnesota State-Mankato in the NCAA Division II ranks, where Eck was the offensive coordinator and O-line coach (2013-14) and Dickert became defensive coordinator and linebackers coach (2014-15).
The duo was unstoppable in their only full season there together, helping the Mavericks compile a 14-1 record and an appearance in the national championship game. MSU went undefeated all the way to the final, where they were beaten 13-0 by Colorado State University-Pueblo.
Two years after that eventful season, the two met again at Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse South Dakota State in 2016. Dickert spent one season there as the safeties coach and co-special teams coordinator before he jumped to Wyoming.
Eck, meanwhile, spent five years with the Jackrabbits, the past two as offensive coordinator and O-line coach.
The current Vandal coach made another trip to a national championship game at SDSU in 2020-21, finishing runner-up to No. 2 Sam Houston State. The Jackrabbits never missed a playoff appearance while Eck was there.
Fast forward and now they’re both leading their own programs just eight miles apart.
“Jake is one of those guys that I thought was going to be very successful and it’s very special to have our very first game against each other,” Eck said. “It’s pretty good for two guys who were coaching Division II ball a (few) years ago.”
As if those similarities weren’t enough, Eck and Dickert each hail from Wisconsin.
Eck is a 1999 graduate of the University of Wisconsin. He helped the Badgers to a Rose Bowl during the 1998 season as an offensive lineman.
Dickert played at DIII Wisconsin-Stevens Point (2002-06), where he was an all-conference receiver.
Eck and Dickert started coaching immediately after their playing days as graduate assistants at their respective alma maters.
Thus began the climb through a maze of college football coaching stops that brought them to opposite sidelines on the Palouse — the former defensive coach in crimson and gray and the offensive one in black and gold.
“Coach Eck brings a smile to my face,” Dickert said. “He’s a fun guy to be around, he’s never had a bad day and I think he’s one of the better offensive minds that I’ve ever been around, even as an offensive line coach.”
While Eck and Dickert share a personal past, there are several Vandal and Cougar coaches who have been on both sidelines:
Idaho defensive line coach David Lose worked on the WSU staff as a defensive assistant (2011-16), and Vandal cornerback coach Stanley Franks Jr. worked for the Cougs as a defensive quality control assistant (2020-21).
Former UI inside linebackers coach Adam Breske (2018-21) is a first-year WSU defensive quality control assistant.
Former Vandal and UI graduate assistant Luke Hyde is also with the Cougs now as a graduate assistant.