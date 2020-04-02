Ken Schrom did the math, then came to a humbling conclusion. In the near-century of existence of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, there have been about 4,000 players who have competed in the midsummer classic.
“That’s about the size of my hometown,” said Schrom, a Grangeville native, University of Idaho alumnus, former seven-year big-league pitcher, 1986 American League All-Star and 32-year Texas minor-league executive. “I’m glad nobody told me, ‘Hey kid, the deck’s stacked against you.’”
Schrom, 65, prefers to look at it like this: “Every time I talk to a baseball team, I give them that speech, ‘You never know who’s watching you.’ I’m a good example of that.”
The former all-everything Bulldog and two-sport Vandal who played for three MLB teams retired from baseball at the end of 2019. He’s in the process of moving into a new home just outside Fort Worth, where he and his wife, Cindy, will be closer to their daughter, son and grandchildren.
Schrom looks back at his career in baseball fondly, with few regrets. The 17th-round draft choice of the California Angels in 1976 conquered the minors and became a big-league starter — and an ace for a time with Minnesota and Cleveland — before a fruitful period as an executive with the Double-A El Paso Diablos, and later for 11 years as president of the Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks, an affiliate of the Houston Astros.
“The best thing about it was opening the gates, seeing the families,” said the 2005 Texas League executive of the year and a 2016 inductee into the league’s hall of fame. “When you’re putting together a quality live event that people enjoyed being a part of, that’s pretty special.”
He was glad to have questions bounced off him from budding pitchers like Dallas Keuchel. Although he wasn’t a coach, Schrom knew a thing or two about the trade.
The small-town product recalls his “I can do this” moment in his rookie year with the Idaho Falls Angels. He was impressed — and a little daunted — by the starters’ heat. ... until he threw a few in the bullpen.
“I was going, ‘Oh my gosh, is this what it’s going to be like?’ ” he said. “Then, the catcher, Donny Jones — I’ll never forget it — he says: ‘Holy smokes, you got great stuff. I can’t wait to catch you in a game.’ That was a wake-up (call) for me. I realized you don’t know how good you are until you’re playing against great players.”
After a trade and a few enjoyable years progressing through the minors, Schrom was sharing big-league bullpens at spring training with stars like Nolan Ryan and Frank Tanana. He was called up for the first time in 1980 in a limited relief role for the Toronto Blue Jays. Then two years later, Schrom signed as a free agent with Minnesota, where a lack of depth pushed him into the rotation. A 15-8 record in his first year meant his days in the ’pen were done.
“After a couple of games, big-league catchers were saying, ‘Ken, you got good stuff, just keep working on it.’ Then I knew I could pitch in the big leagues,” he said. “When I won 15 games, I think I realized I could have success for a while. When you have a little success against the likes of the Yankees and Angels, you get that feeling.”
The 6-foot-2, mustachioed right-hander boasted a four-pitch repertoire, highlighted by a deadly, sinking fastball and a powerful cutter. But he never relied too much on one pitch.
“Sometimes, it’s just the way the mound’s sloped and how you land and release it,” he said. “It’s like a golf swing — some days you spray it, some days you’ve got it grooving.”
With the Cleveland Indians in 1986, it was mostly the latter. Schrom started 10-2, earning a bid to the All-Star Game in Houston. He didn’t play, but it was validating.
“Very excited, same locker room with the best players in the game,” he said. “I think 12 of the players are now Hall of Famers.”
Dealing with lingering injury issues, Schrom booked a 6-13 campaign in 1987, his last year in the majors. He finished with a 51-51 career record, a 4.81 ERA and 22 complete games in 900 innings pitched.
“Once you get there, if you have a good year or two, it buys you another year or two,” said Schrom, who beat every AL team at least once. “If you’re a good teammate, a good guy, and you do what you’re supposed to, you can be an asset to a team even if you’re not having a great year.”
When asked what days stand out the most, Schrom points to a wild game against Kansas City in June 1985, when he tossed a one-hitter. The Twins scored twice in the ninth to win 2-1 after the Royals’ Lonnie Smith stole a base and came home on a fielder’s choice in the first inning.
“I gave up a single in the second, then nobody else reached base,” he said. “I sat on the bench, ‘Can I throw one of the best games of my life and really lose?’ Then we scored two in the bottom of the ninth. Thank goodness.”
June 6, 1986, also holds a special place. It was Cindy’s first time watching him pitch in Cleveland, and he threw a two-hit shutout against the team that drafted him.
In 1989, Schrom hung up the glove for a front-office spot, which he’d been preparing for. Earlier in his career, he worked in the offseason with El Paso, his former team, to learn the business side of the minors. As a player, Schrom bought stock in the franchise. He and Cindy, who he met there, “made Texas our home,” partly because “the people here remind me of Idaho — just quality folks.”
“I probably could’ve pitched a couple more years, but honestly, there’s no regrets there. I had so much fun watching my kids grow up. It’s the way it was meant to be,” said Schrom, whose last time playing was 1989 spring training with Detroit. “Once I got home, I knew I had a secure job with the minor-league club. We had a lot to look forward to.”
Schrom was hired by Corpus Christi in 2003, then promoted to president in 2009. He was a fixture at Whataburger Field, and worked for a time with friend and former Hooks owner Ryan. Schrom bought stock in banks and a hotel owned by the Ryan family — son Reid is the president of the Astros.
Now, Schrom will spend some time watching TCU athletics — where his daughter, Kayla, works — and Texas Rangers baseball, with whom his son, Jared, holds an event-director job. He says he “retired just in time,” considering the coronavirus pandemic and a cheating controversy that recently has tainted the Astros’ image.
Schrom also has been putting his golf clubs to good use. Naturally, he has Vandal headcovers.
An all-star quarterback/pitcher at Grangeville High School, Schrom passed up pro baseball straight out of high school, and was recruited by UI football coach Ed Troxel. He chose the Vandals over Oregon and Washington State because they would allow him to play football and baseball — a program which dissolved in 1980 — under coach John Smith. Schrom grew up listening to Vandal games on the radio featuring local standouts like Steve Olson and Jerry Hendren. He was the expected starting quarterback going into the 1976 season, but an injury to his left shoulder had him weighing his options.
Professional baseball was the opportunity of a lifetime, so he landed with the Angels, and signed late.
“Trox wasn’t real happy with me,” Schrom laughed. “He was such a class act. I knew I’d put him in a tough spot, but he said he understood.”
A few years later, at a banquet for Idaho athletes in Coeur d’Alene, Schrom and his coaches met up again.
“I thanked them for giving me direction, and Trox goes, ‘I knew you’d be throwing something,’” Schrom said.
Some of Schrom’s relatives still reside in the state. He takes pride in his rural Idaho roots, which he says have made his success that much more satisfying. If Schrom, one of 4,000 all-stars and prosperous afterward, were to give aspiring Bulldogs or Vandals advice, he could use himself as an example.
“You never know,” he said. “You just gotta put yourself out there.”
