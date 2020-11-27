Hard-hitting Pullman senior Mikayla Uhlenkott has come a long way from her young volleyball days, when she almost quit the sport.
The future Central Washington outside hitter didn’t get much playing time early on.
“When I first started, I was just about to quit because I was the server, which in volleyball that’s not a position,” Uhlenkott said. “I would go in, serve, then they would sub me back out. They would put me in for like maybe one point.”
Uhlenkott was nervous she wouldn’t make the varsity team in seventh grade. Little did she know, she would go on to become the Great Northern League MVP and first-team all-state honoree with the Greyhounds.
Uhlenkott signed her national letter of intent to play with the NCAA Division II Wildcats earlier this month.
“It’s like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders to know what my plan is,” Uhlenkott said.
Uhlenkott didn’t know she might have a future in volleyball until a trip to a massive tournament with her previous club team, Club ZZU, in her freshman year. Big tourneys like the Colorado Crossroads in Windsor, Colo., often draw hundreds of college recruiters.
As the youngest on the 14U team, Uhlenkott was just soaking it all in.
“I remember seeing some scouts around our court and I remember thinking it was cool they were watching us,” Uhlenkott said. “But I really didn’t think they were really noticing me, ’cause I was younger and the others were better and older and everything.”
To her surprise, Uhlenkott had multiple emails from universities when she returned home.
“That kind of took everything to the next level, made me want to work harder,” Uhlenkott said. “(It) changed everything for me.”
During the next three years, Uhlenkott and the Greyhounds qualified for the Washington Class 2A tournament each time.
The 6-footer earned first-team all-league honors twice, state honorable mention in 2018, then first-team all-state and GNL MVP in 2019.
One of Uhlenkott’s biggest strengths on the court, in addition to her hitting is her ability to quickly move on from mistakes. Having a short memory is essential in a fast-paced game like volleyball.
“I don’t really dwell on the little mistakes I made in the past,” she said. “I just get up and do it again. I want to redeem myself.”
With coronavirus numbers on the rise, it’s still uncertain if Pullman will have a high school season. But Uhlenkott said the Greyhounds are hopeful they will.
Uhlenkott said she’s grateful she was able to play and train briefly this fall with her new club team, College Preparatory Academy out of Spokane.
When it was warmer, Pullman also held practices at its high school football field, setting up and taking down a net each time so other school teams could use the facility. Later, they practiced at Pullman City Hall, but were limited to 10 people at a time so they had to play five-on-five instead of six-on-six.
“It’s not the same, but we’re happy to be on a court ’cause it does make a big difference,” Uhlenkott said.
In college, Uhlenkott plans to study business administration. One of her draws to CWU was its low student-to-faculty ratio, as well as its proximity to home — Ellensburg is about a three-hour drive from Pullman.
“I’m just extremely excited and super blessed to have this opportunity,” Uhlenkott said, “and I’m super thankful for all my coaches and everybody who helped me get to where I am now.”
