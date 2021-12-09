Three weeks into the high school basketball season (a shade more than one for those in Washington) and the schedule already is looking like a scrambled mess.
But there are some teams in particular that have front loaded their season in order to better prepare for the road ahead in league, district and state tournaments, and to better take advantage of the depth, talent and experience they have.
Let’s take, for example the Troy girls’ team. After finishing 6-13 a year ago and 4-10 in Whitepine League Division I play, coach Aaron Dail knew he was going to have a good amount of returning players.
So he, and athletic director Morgan LeBlanc, set out to make an ambitious schedule. The Trojans have played nine games since the season opener Nov. 12, a 41-32 loss at Deary, which they’ve played twice despite the fact the Mustangs are in the Whitepine League Division II.
Troy has has some challenges along the way, playing an improved Potlatch team, as well as a perennial Class 1A Division I state contender in Prairie. The Trojans also scheduled Class 2A St. Maries twice, and for that, they are 5-4 in the first 27 days of the season, including a 2-3 fifth-place mark in the WPL DI.
“We have a lot of girls where we’ve been down in numbers, and these girls have a lot of varsity experience,” Dail said. “I’ve enjoy it and the girls have enjoyed it. Now we just kind of get to sit back and clean up some things.”
That’s because the Trojans play just four more times the rest of the month and then will go full bore into the regular season.
But the front loading of the schedule wasn’t done on purpose, Dail said.
“I think it was more happenstance,” he said. “I like our schedule where we’ve had some back-to-back nights, and get us prepared for a possible state run.”
With six returning letterwinners, and sitting in a decent spot so far in the early going of league play, Troy is in a pretty good place.
Besides, Dail’s group would play every day if they could.
“We’ve got a lot of kids who if we were to play 30 games this year our kids would be happy,” Dail said.
Three other teams in the league have played more than five games this early: Potlatch is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the WPL DI, and Clearwater Valley also is 4-2 overall but 1-2 in the WPL DI. The Nezperce girls’ sit at 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the WPL DII.
Avista tourney updates
Another update was made to the Avista Holiday Tournament, which takes place Dec. 28-30 at Lewis-Clark State’s Activity Center.
The boys’ and girls’ brackets, which were released earlier this week, has some schedule changes for the Tuesday games.
The boys’ schedule has Lewiston playing Grangeville at 10:30 a.m., followed by Moscow against an opponent to be determined at noon. Lapwai faces Kellogg at 4:30 p.m. and Clarkston takes on Tacoma Annie Wright in the final game of the day at 7:30 p.m.
On the girls’ side, Lewiston will play Grangeville at 9 a.m., Richland (Wash.) takes on Moscow at 1:30 p.m., Lapwai plays Soda Springs at 3 p.m. and Clarkston takes on Post Falls at 6 p.m.
