MOSCOW — After one of its worst first-half performances all season, the Idaho men’s basketball team managed to find a bit of a spark in the final 10 minutes against Big Sky opponent Weber State on Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Despite the late rally, the Vandals fell 73-65 to the Wildcats.

“Our first half struggles were just a combination of a lot of things,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We did a poor job of taking away their ability to catch and shoot 3s and we didn’t take care of the ball on offense.”

Weber State (11-10, 6-2) hopped out in front of Idaho 7-0 in the game’s first two minutes. The Vandals (8-14, 2-7) answered with their own 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 7-5 with 16:34 remaining in the first half.

