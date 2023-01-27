MOSCOW — After one of its worst first-half performances all season, the Idaho men’s basketball team managed to find a bit of a spark in the final 10 minutes against Big Sky opponent Weber State on Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Despite the late rally, the Vandals fell 73-65 to the Wildcats.
“Our first half struggles were just a combination of a lot of things,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We did a poor job of taking away their ability to catch and shoot 3s and we didn’t take care of the ball on offense.”
Weber State (11-10, 6-2) hopped out in front of Idaho 7-0 in the game’s first two minutes. The Vandals (8-14, 2-7) answered with their own 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 7-5 with 16:34 remaining in the first half.
The Wildcats finished the first half by outscoring Idaho 31-17. Weber State was effective from the field, going 15-for-24 overall (62.5%) and were 6-for-9 (66.7) from distance.
The Vandals didn’t do much to help their cause on the offensive end. Idaho was outrebounded 18-9 in the first half, were 8-for-24 (33.3%) shooting and just 1-for-8 (12.5%) from 3-point range.
The Wildcats began the second half much the same way, going up as much as 60-39 with 10:51 remaining in regulation. Idaho then responded by going on a 12-0 run in the next four minutes to get it within 60-51. The Vandals were able to make it a two-possession game with 2:20 remaining after a Trey Smith 3, making it 66-60.
“Our ball pressure really improved in the second half,” Claus said. “We forced them to take tough shots and we were attacking at a nice pace while knocking down 3s. It was nice to see the resilience from our guys, but we have to have more toughness and juice if we’re going to have sustained success.”
Smith spearheaded the Idaho comeback, knocking down five 3s, four during the surge, to finish with a career-high 17 points. It was the second consecutive game in which he had a career high, as Smith notched 11 points in a 73-67 loss Saturday against Northern Colorado.
“The ball has been finding him lately,” Claus said. “His teammates are identifying him and he’s finding good looks. We’re putting a premium on getting him the ball.”
Weber State’s defense clearly put a premium on stopping the Vandals’ leading scorers Divant’e Moffitt and Isaac Jones.
Jones and Moffitt drew a lot of double-teams and pressure, and they combined for just 25 points on 45% shooting.
Defending Big Sky player of the week, Dillon Jones, notched a double-double with a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds for Weber State. Steven Verplancken also was in double figures with 17 points.
Idaho next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against Idaho State.