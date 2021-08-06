NEW YORK — Joey Gallo hit his first homer with the New York Yankees, a three-run shot that put them ahead in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.
Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from Texas, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field.
“A big night for him, but the way I look at it, he’s been having good at-bats every night,” New York manager Aaron Boone said.
After two-strike singles by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Gallo watched his drive stay inside the foul pole and pumped his fist while rounding first.
Gallo, who also doubled twice, waved from the dugout to the adoring crowd, which continued to chant his name as he jogged out to left field for the eighth.
“It’s always nice to hit a homer, it’s a little bit nicer to hit a game-winning homer,” Gallo said.
Gallo’s 26th of the season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games over .500. Both New York and Seattle are chasing the AL wild-card spots currently held by Boston and Oakland.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Gallo is the fourth Yankees player in the last 20 seasons whose first five hits with the team went for extra bases.
Chad Green (5-5) worked two innings in relief of starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Zack Britton pitched the eighth and Aroldis Chapman allowed two baserunners in the ninth before retiring Mitch Haniger on a flyball to the warning track in left field for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.
“A little nervous there,” said Boone, who had Jonathan Loaisiga warming up.
Mariners rookie Jarred Kelenic homered in the seventh off Green, giving Seattle a 3-2 lead. In the fourth, Haniger had a sacrifice fly and Kyle Seager homered for the Mariners.
The Mariners fell to 3-4 on their 10-game road swing and took their third loss on the trip decided in the seventh inning or later.
“I thought we were in a great spot trying to hang onto that thing,” manager Scott Servais said.
Cortes allowed two runs over five innings in his fourth start this season. He ended his night by retiring Seager on a grounder into the shift with two on.
Seattle starter Tyler Anderson also gave up two runs in five innings.
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0
Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 2 2 0
Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 Gallo lf 4 2 3 3
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 1
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Odor 3b 2 0 2 0
Kelenic cf 3 2 2 1 Higashioka c 4 0 1 1
Moore lf 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gardner ph 1 0 0 0
Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 10 3 Totals 33 5 10 5
Seattle 001 100 100 — 3
New York 010 100 30x — 5
DP—Seattle 0, New York 3. LOB—Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B—France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR—Seager (23), Kelenic (5), Gallo (1). SF—Haniger (5), Torres (4). S_Crawford (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 5 5 2 2 2 4
Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 2
Sewald L,6-3 BS,4-6 1 3 3 3 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Cortes Jr. 5 5 2 2 3 2
Green W,5-5 2 2 1 1 0 2
Britton H,7 1 2 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,23-27 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP—Chapman.
T—3:13. A—33,211 (47,309).