Their conference is the last of the Power Five to plunge into the nerve-fraying 2020 season. Their game also is the last of the day.
So one of the goals for Washington State and Oregon State tonight is to apply whatever lessons they might have learned watching other teams try to play efficient football despite a lack of preparation time, small or nonexistent crowds and the contingencies of pandemic protocols.
Kickoff for their Pac-12 season opener is 7:30 p.m. (FS1) at an empty Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Before launching WSU’s preseason workouts a month ago, first-year Cougars coach Nick Rolovich recalled advice he once received from Dan Morrison, who was Rolo’s quarterbacks coach at Hawaii two decades ago and now is associate head coach at SMU.
“It’s not what you know,” he quoted Morrison as saying. “You may be great in a clinic. But it’s really what your players know.”
The advice is more germane than usual this season after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of WSU spring drills, threatened to scotch the Pac-12 schedule entirely and wound up postponing preseason workouts until early October — after classes had begun and players had less time to devote to football.
Coaches had to think hard about their priorities. What’s more important: adding a wrinkle to an offensive scheme or rehearsing an offbeat special teams situation?
In the Pac-12, coaches have watched closely as teams from the other Power Five conferences began their delayed schedules as early as Sept. 12.
Rolovich and Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith have talked about the special-team blunders that marked those initial games.
“You learn from it,” Smith said. “Some of that is, it’s tough to exactly practice that live constantly, because oftentimes those are larger collisions — kickoff, guys sprinting down 50 yards and colliding. So we’ve made an emphasis of it. I do like the work we’ve gotten.”
The truncated practice time is especially challenging for first-year bosses like Rolovich, whose entire coaching staff is new to WSU and who’s installing new offensive and defensive systems. Smith, on the other hand, is entering his third season in Corvallis and has a program on the rise. The Beavers are favored by three points — twice as many as earlier in the week.
On top of everything else, the Cougs have no quarterbacks with any college game experience. Two of them have at least spent time watching and studying under Rolo’s predecessor, Mike Leach.
In the end, though, Rolovich settled on true freshman Jayden de Laura, who ran a version of the coach’s run-and-shoot offense in high school in Honolulu and has impressed with his level of focus since arriving at WSU.
“When he got off the plane, I think he had probably a couple of missions,” Rolovich said. “Where am I going to live? And where’s the playbook and when do we start practice? I think he was very determined to compete. Nobody’s probably ever truly ready until they get out there and truly get the confidence in doing, right? There’s probably always a little bit of an impostor complex when you line up for the first time. But I’m sure it’s something he’s dreamed of his whole life.”
The Cougars are betting his general knowledge of football is more important than how it applies to a college context.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.