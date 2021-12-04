Prep roundup
PALOUSE — Madi Cloninger and Kennedy Cook each drilled three 3-pointers, Kenzi Pederson racked up 27 points and Garfield-Palouse rolled to a nonleague victory against visiting Asotin on Friday, 49-21.
Cloninger hit all of her 3s in the first half to help the Vikings build an early lead and Pederson added 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Elizabeth Bailey’s six points were tops for Asotin. The game was the first of the season for both teams.
“The first game, you never know what’s going to happen,” Garfield-Palouse coach Garrett Parrish said. “It took a while to get going.”
ASOTIN (0-1)
Elizabeth Bailey 2 1-2 6, Karlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Emmalyn Barnea 0 2-4 2, Lily Denham 0 0-0 0, Kayla Paine 1 0-0 2, Haylee Appleford 1 1-4 3, Emalie Wilks 2 1-2 5, Caylie Browne 1-3 0-0 3, Carlie Ball 0 0-0 0, Lacee Sanford 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 5-13 21.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (1-0)
Kara Blomgren 0 0-0 0, Ella Cuellar 0 0-0 0, Zoe Laughary 1 0-0 3, Kennedy Cook 3 0-0 9, Madi Cloninger 3 0-0 9, Hailey Beckner 0 0-0 0, Mak Collier 0 1-2 1, Maci Brantner 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Pedersen 11 4-4 27, Emma Orfe 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-6 49.
Asotin 7 2 6 6—21
Gar-Pal 10 12 14 13—49
3-point goals — Cook 3, Cloninger 3, Laughary, Pedersen, Browne, Bailey.
JV — Asotin won.
Kamiah 54, Troy 38
KAMIAH — Going into halftime leading by just three points, Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner told his players they needed to play better as a team in the second half.
The message was heard and the result was a 100-percent shooting performance from the floor in the third quarter as the Kubs outscored Troy 23-11 in the frame en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
“We didn’t play very good in the second quarter ... so that was my message to them at halftime was they needed to play better as a a team and they came out and did that,” Skinner said. “They had a lull there and (got) a little wrapped up in their own minds and came out in the third quarter and righted the ship.”
Laney Landmark and Zayda Loewen each scored 10 points for the Kubs (3-1, 2-1). Troy (3-4, 1-3) was led by Isabelle Raasch with 20.
TROY (3-4, 1-3)
Halee Bohman 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Raasch 6 6-8 20, Kassidy Chamberlin 2 0-0 4, Morgan Blazzard 1 2-4 4, Dericka Morgan 3 0-0 4, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-2 2, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0, Alaura Hawley 0 0-0 0, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-14 38.
KAMIAH (3-1, 2-1)
Logan Landmark 0 1-2 1, Laney Landmark 4 2-6 10, Delaney Beckman 1 0-0 2, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Kelsee Hunt 1 0-2 3, Mariah Porter 2 8-10 12, Karlee Skinner 6 0-0 13, Maddie Brotnov 1 0-0 3, Zayda Loewen 4 0-2 10, Ragen Farris 0 0-0 0, Addison Skinner 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-22 54.
Troy 2 15 11 10—38
Kamiah 12 8 23 11—54
3-point goals — Raasch 2, Morgan 2, Hunt, K. Skinner, Brotnov, Loewen 2.
JV — Half game: Kamiah 20, Troy 13.
Pullman Christian 45, House of the Lord Christian 17
Pullman Christian stayed undefeated on the season with a win versus House of the Lord Christian in a Mountain Christian League game.
Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian (4-0) with 16 poitns and 12 rebounds.
Faith and Grace Berg combined for 17 points and 12 rebounds. Anna Fitzgerald added six points.
For House of the Lord Christian, Joden Niese led the team with six points.
Pullman Chr. 16 11 8 10 — 45
HLA 3 5 4 5 — 17
BOYS’ SWIMMINGPullman boys sweep Prosser
The Greyhounds swept 11 events and outscored Prosser 135-29 in a high school boys’ swimming meet Friday.
Multiple Pullman swimmers posted state qualifying times in the meet.
Adam Carter, Felix Gomez, William Miller and Michael Campbell qualified in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:48.20.
Miller also qualified in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:02.20 and the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:58.37 where he missed the school record by three tenths of a second. Gomez also qualified in the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.68.
Teo Uberuaga won the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.44 and also qualified for state.
“It is already a joy to work with these boys who are showing a great interest in improving,” coach Amy Ripley said.
200 medley relay — 1. Adam Carter, Felix Gomez, William Miller, Michael Campbell 1:48.20.
200 free — 1. Teo Uberuaga 1:54.55.
200 IM — 1. Miller 1:58.37
50 free — 1. Carter 24.01
100 fly — 1. Zach Hogg 1:03.80
100 free — 1. Gomez 50.96
500 free — 1. Uberuaga 5:09.44
200 relay — 1. Gomez, Uberuaga, Troy Reed, Miller 1:37.70
100 back — 1. Carter 1:02.97
100 breast — 1. Miller 1:02.20
400 relay — 1. Zaine Pumphrey, Carter Crichette, Carter, Uberuaga 3:41.51