For the first time in program history, Garfield-Palouse is sending full boys and girls varsities to the Washington Class 1B/2B state meet, which will take place Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Representatives from Asotin and Colton also are among the 1B/2B field, and five Pullman athletes will be competing in the Class 2A race at the same location.

The competition is set to begin with the Class 1B/2B girls race at 10 a.m., then continue with the Class 2A girls at 11 a.m., Class 1B/2B boys at 11:30 a.m., and Class 2A boys at 12:30 p.m.

