For the first time in program history, Garfield-Palouse is sending full boys and girls varsities to the Washington Class 1B/2B state meet, which will take place Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
Representatives from Asotin and Colton also are among the 1B/2B field, and five Pullman athletes will be competing in the Class 2A race at the same location.
The competition is set to begin with the Class 1B/2B girls race at 10 a.m., then continue with the Class 2A girls at 11 a.m., Class 1B/2B boys at 11:30 a.m., and Class 2A boys at 12:30 p.m.
The Vikings’ cross country program was founded six years ago. In the time since, no Gar-Pal boys roster had mustered the depth necessary to qualify for the state meet at the team level. At the 1B/2B regional Oct. 29 in Chewelah Golf Course, this year’s Viking boys finished with 140 points to take the fifth and final state berth by the barest possible margin, edging past Kettle Falls by a single point.
“The men had several PRs at (the district meet) in order to earn the first team entry to State,” Gar-Pal coach Corey Laughary said. “Kieran and Brendan Snekvik had top-10 finishes and return to State for their second year. Our women’s team has much state experience, with two freshmen going for the first time.”
A pair of sophomore twins, the Snekviks each have broken under 17 minutes in the 5K this season — another first for the program.
For the Gar-Pal girls, who are headed up by Kennedy Cook and sisters Ashleigh and Courage Hightree, state qualification never was in doubt as they finished second at the regional meet with 39 points behind St. George’s of Spokane.
Cook, a senior who took sixth as an individual at the regional, has been logging sub-21-minute times with Ashleigh Hightree following around 10 seconds behind. Laughary said the Viking girls are “staring down a real chance at a top-three team placing.”
At the Class 2A level, no area schools qualified full teams, but juniors Peter Jobson and Leonardo Hoffman and senior Raul Najera made the bar as individuals to form the Pullman boys delegation, while senior Abigail Hulst and sophomore Shahad Akasha represent the Greyhound girls.
Pullman coach Allix Potratz-Lee said her girls “have been executing their races perfectly” and “are on an absolute roll right now and so deserving of the success they’ve achieved.”
She called the boys “a really talented group” of athletes who “run with so much heart.”
“Heart plus talent is a powerful combination, and I can’t wait to see what they do this weekend,” Potratz-Lee said.