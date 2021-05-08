HIGH SCHOOLS
RITZVILLE, Wash. — Garfield-Palouse captured two individual titles and the Vikings placed second in the girls’ team competition Friday at the 18-team, season-closing 1B District 7/9 track meet.
Amid fierce winds, Kennedy Cook and Ethan Cook of Gar-Pal won the girls’ and boys’ 400-meter dashes, respectively and the Gar-Pal quartet of Noemie Appel, Samantha Pfaff, Kara Blomgren and Zoe Laughary took the girls’ 800 relay.
The Gar-Pal girls wound up nine points behind team winner St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse.
There are no state competitions in Washington this spring.
GIRLS
Team scores — St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 95, Garfield-Palouse 86, Oakesdale 78, Valley Christian 77, Selkirk 44, Odessa 42, Wilbur-Creston 40, Wellpinit 37, DeSales 35, Pomeroy 34, Republic 29, Curlew 16, Prescott 15, Yakama Nation 13, Columbia 12, Tekoa-Oakesdale 11, Inchelium 4, Mary Walker 1.
Area placers
200 — 2. Kennedy Cook, GP, 28.43.
400 — 1. Kennedy Cook, GP, 1:02.23.
3200 — 2. Samantha Snekvik, GP, 14:12.39.
400 relay — 2. Garfield-Palouse 56.93.
800 relay — 1. Garfield-Palouse (Appel, Pfaff, Blomgren, Laughary) 2:04.90.
1600 relay — 2. Garfield-Palouse 5:12.09.
Triple jump — 3. Kennedy Cook, GP, 29-0.
Discus — 3. Raelin Borley, Pom, 87-10.
Javelin — 2. Raelin Borley, Pom, 101-1.
BOYS
Team scores — St. John-Endictt/LaCrosse 77, Pomeroy 70, Tekoa-Rosalia 68, Oakesdale 61, Garfield-Palouse 56, Selkirk 52, Wilbur-Creston 47, Republic 47, Mary Walker 22, Wellpinit 22, DeSales 20, Yakama Nation 20, Prescott 15, Odessa 13, Inchelium 10, Columbia 3.
Area placers
100 — 2. Ethan Cook, GP, 12.53. 3. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 12.56.
200 — 2. Ethan Cook, GP, 24.34. 3. Nicholas Vendeland, Pom, 25.36.
400 — 1. Ethan Cook, GP, 55.72.
400 relay – 2. Pomeroy 48.88.
High jump — 2. Nicholas Vendeland, Pom, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. Colton Slaybaugh, Pom, 14-0. 3. Braedon Fruh, Pom, 10-6.
Triple jump — 2. Jaxson Orr, GP, 37-9.
Pullman boys, girls win
PULLMAN — Nicole Avery won the long jump, the javelin and both hurdles races as Pullman defeated Othello 103-35 in the girls’ segment of a 2A Greater Spokane League track meet.
The Greyhounds took the boys’ portion 106-34.
Double winners for Pullman included Poppy Edge, Makoti Ohki, Nigel Mumford and Cotton Sears.
GIRLS
Team scores
Pullman 103, Othello 35.
Pullman winners
100 — Mia Ohki 14.14. 400 — Aubree Cobos 1:05.32. 800 — Poppy Edge 2:41.74. 1600 — Poppy Edge 5:56.49. 3200 — Elly Kunkel 13:10.05. 110 hurdles — Nicole Avery 17.84. 300 hurdles — Nicole Avery 53.71. 800 relay — Pullman (Toyoda, Cobos, Nasralla, Ohki) 1:55.44. 1600 relay — Pullman (Cobos, Cousins, Fitzgerald, Edge) 4:47.41. Long jump — Nicole Avery 15-2. Triple jump — Sarah Campbell 31-8. Javelin — Nicole Avery 90-3.
BOYS
Team scores
Pullman 106, Othello 34
Pullman winners
200 — Maxwell Dugan 25.43. 800 — Tanner Barbour 2:09.12. 1600 — Liam Fitzgerald 5:07.78. 110 hurdles — Makoto Ohki 19.04. 300 hurdles — Makoto Ohki 48.23. 400 relay — Pullman (Barbour, Johnston, Dugan, Page) 47.57. 1600 relay — Pullman (Dugan, Johnston, Clark, Barbour) 3:56.28. High jump — Nigel Mumford 5-2. Pole vault — Nigel Mumford 10-6. Long jump — Terran Page 18-0¼. Triple jump — Felix Gomez 30-1. Discus — Cotton Sears 115-1. Javelin — Cotton Sears 116-5.
BASEBALLGenesee 11, St. Maries 8
ST. MARIES — Jack Johnson hit a two-run triple in the third inning to boost the Genesee baseball team toward a nonleague victory against St. Maries.
The Bulldogs (11-8), struck out just one time in the seventh as they recovered from an early 4-0 hole.
“Some of our errors came in those first few innings,” Genesee coach Kevin Maurer said. “Situational hitting on offense and getting hits in scoring positions got us back on track. Our defense also played phenomenal in innings three through six to keep their offense in check.”
Genesee 004 400 3—11 7 4
St. Maries 220 000 4— 8 7 2
Jackson Zenner, Derek Burt (5), Jacob Krick (7) and Teak Wareham. Kade Crawford, Trace Wicks and Dillon Holder.
Genesee hits — Wareham (2B), Jack Johnson (3B), Nate Guinard, Krick, Zenner 2, Burt.
St. Maries hits — Tracy Wicks 2, Kade Crawford (3B), Dylan Larson (2B), Tanner McMasters 2, Jared Baegett.
SOFTBALLPotlatch 10-16, Prairie 8-3
POTLATCH — Tayva McKinney went 5-for-7 with two triples and a double as Potlach beat Prairie 10-8 and 16-3 in a Whitepine League softball doubleheader.
Josie Larson notched a two-run homer while Rebecca Butterfield tallied 14 strikeouts in Game 2 for the Loggers.
Madison Shears helped keep the Pirates competitive in the first game, going 2-of-4 with a double and a triple.
GAME 1
Prairie 323 00— 8 8 1
Potlatch 030 16—10 11 2
M. Key and J. Remacle. J. Larson and T. McKinney.
Prairie hits — M. Shears 2 (3B, 2B), M. Key 2 (2 2B), R. Enneking 2, E. Uhlenkott, J. Remacle.
Potlatch hits — T. McKinney 3 (3B), K. Hadaller 3, E. Chambers 2 (2B), K. Heitstuman 2, J. Larson.
GAME 2
Potlatch 903 04—16 8 3
Prairie 120 00— 3 2 2
R. Butterfield and T. McKinney. M. Key, T. Schlader (2) and J. Remacle.
Potlatch hits — T. McKinney 2 (3B, 2B), K. Hadaller 2 (2B), J. Larson (HR), A. Arciga, K. Heitstuman, R. Butterfield.
Prairie hits — M. Key (2B), E. Uhlenkott.