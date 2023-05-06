Area Roundup
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — The Garfield-Palouse girls took second and the boys were sixth among a field of 16 track teams at the Vanderholm Memorial Invitational at Davin Neilson Stadium.
The Gar-Pal girls finished with 95 points and the boys with 33.5.
Kennedy Cook topped the girls 200- and 400-meter dashes with times of 26.33 and 57.65 seconds, respectively, for the Vikings. Teammate Kyra Brantner won the long jump with a mark of 16-5.5 and took second in the triple jump and 100 meters. Ava Hemphill earned her own runner-up finish in the shot put with a distance of 35-0.5.
On the boys side, Kieran and Brendan Snekvik earned first and second-place finishes for Gar-Pal in the 1600 with times of 4:44.03 and 4:45.25, respectively. The brothers also secured third and fourth in the 800.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLBulldog-Logger battle nixed
The nonleague game between Genesee and St. Maries was canceled because of inclement weather.
No makeup is planned for this game.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLTiger-Kub clash postponed
Thursday’s scheduled Whitepine League doubleheader between Kendrick and Kamiah was postponed because of inclement weather.
A makeup date was not available at press time.
Genesee-St. Maries canceled
The nonleague game between Genesee and St. Maries was canceled because of inclement weather.
No makeup is planned.
COLLEGE TENNISVandals’ season comes to a close
LOS ANGELES — The Idaho men’s tennis team fell 4-0 to No. 10 seed USC in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Marks Stadium, concluding the Vandals’ season.
The Trojans came out swinging, earning wins on courts 2 and 3 to register the doubles points. The No. 45 ranked pair of Bradley Frye and Learner Tien secured a 6-1 victory over UI’s Francisco Gay and Taiyo Kurata before closing out the point with a 6-4 win at No. 3.
USC swept singles action with wins at No. 2, 5 and 6. Lodewijk Weststrate picked up the Trojans’ first singles point with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Mario Duron. USC added another 6-1, 6-1 victory on court five to go up 3-0. Tien posted a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win at No. 2 to clinch the match.
Francisco Bascon provided one of the highlights for the Vandals in singles action. Playing in his final match at Idaho, he challenged USC No. 1 Stefan Dostanic, taking the first set 7-6 (3). The No. 25-ranked Dostanic held a 5-3 advantage in the second set when the match was stopped.
The Vandals finished 15-9 on the season, advancing to their sixth NCAA Tournament in the last nine.
USC 4, Idaho 0
Singles — Stegan Dostanic (USC) def. Francisco Bason (IDAHO), 6-7 (3), 5-3; Learner Tien (USC) def. Francisco Guy (IDAHO), 6-2, 7-6 (4); Peter Makk (USC) def. Bruno Casino (IDAHO), 6-1, 4-6, 2-1; Wojtek Marek (USC) def. Matteo Masala (IDAHO), 6-1, 6-1; Lodwijk Westrate (USC) def. Mario Duron (IDAHO), 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles — Wojtek Marek/Sam Rubell (USC) def. Francisco Bascon/Matteo Masala (IDAHO), 4-3, unf.; Bradley Frye/Learner Tien (USC) def. Francisco Gay/Taiyo Kurata (IDAHO), 6-1; Stefan Dostanic/Ryan Colby (USC) def. Vivek Ramesh/Mario Duron (IDAHO), 6-4.
Eva Alvarez earns All-Pac-12 honors
Washington State freshman women’s tennis player Eva Alvarez was named Second-Team All-Pac-12, the conference announced Thursday.
The Coruna, Alicia, Spain native is the first WSU freshman to earn All-League honors since Michaela Bayerlova’s First-Team selection in 2018, and the sixth freshman to do so in program history. During the season, Alvarez was 19-16 in singles competition and 21-15 in doubles action — both team-bests.
At the midway point in the season, Alvarez paired up with Elyse Tse in doubles, and the two finished the year with a 10-2 record, currently sitting as the 39th-ranked women’s college duo according to ITA Doubles rankings. They were also selected as alternates for the NCAA Women’s Doubles Championship.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
WSU to host NCAA Women’s Golf Regional
PULLMAN — Washington State’s Darcy Habgood will be among the field as 12 teams and six individual entries head to Pullman to compete in the NCAA Women’s Golf Regional from Monday through Wednesday.
All golfers will be competing for a berth to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. The regional round will be played at par 72, with one 18-hole round per day.
Habgood will tee off at 9 a.m. Monday as the 10th tee.