Area Roundup
The Latah Generals 14U baseball team ran the table in the PSC Tournament in Spokane to take home the title.
The Generals defeated the Missoula Eagles 5-3 in the semifinals and the Spokane Crew 5-2 in the title game Sunday to finish the weekend with a perfect 5-0 record.
“We played (the championship) on the Crew’s home field, it created an intense environment,” coach Jeremy Spencer said. “I was really proud with how the boys handled that intensity.”
Dominic Holden of Troy took the win on the mound in the championship game going six innings, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out six.
The Generals did not give up a run after the third inning in both of their games Sunday.
The 16U Generals team lost in the quarterfinals to the River City Thunder and finished the weekend with a 2-1-1 record.
Missoula 201 000—3 4 3
Latah 301 010—5 3 2
K. Williams, J. Veach (4) and X. Merja; D. Fitt, G. Holloway (4), B. Kiblen (6) and Q. Naranjo. W—Fitt. L—Williams.
Missoula hits — H. Wilson 2, T. Miller, C. Herd.
Latah hits — M. Durrett, B. Kiblen, D. Rolovich.
——
Spokane 020 000 0—2 6 4
Latah 300 110 x—5 4 3
E. Williams and S. Stone and D. Holden, B. Kiblen (7) and M. Durrett. W—Holden. L—Williams.
Spokane hits —S. Stone 2, Z. Wetmore 2, E. Williams, J. Wanberg.
Latah hits — B. Kiblen 2, M Durrett, J. Tondevold.