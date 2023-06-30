The Latah Generals kicked off play in this week’s Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament with a 7-6 win against Elevate Northwest Premier, scoring a decisive walkoff run in the bottom of the seventh inning at Bailey-Brayton Field on Thursday.
Latah concluded the first inning with a 2-1 lead that held through three frames. Elevate took a 4-2 lead in the top half of the fourth after a three-run showing. The Generals followed with a two-run bottom half to tie the game.
The back-and-forth continued in the fifth. Northwest Premier had a 5-4 lead in the top half of the inning, and Latah took the lead back with a two-run bottom half. This would remain the status quo until the seventh. Elevate tied the game going into the bottom half of the inning before victory came to Latah on a wild pitch that ended up scoring the walk-off run.
Butch Kiblen earned the win from the mound for the Generals. Ollie Spencer led the team with three hits while Levi Anderson and Waylan Marshall both knocked two, with one of Anderson’s being a triple.
Latah will continue its Summer Series against New Level Prep at 1 p.m. today at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Elevate 100 310 1—6 7 2
Latah 200 220 1—7 10 3
A. Welch, K. Moyer (3), M. Marquardt (5), C. Smith (7) and T. Hsu; Butch Kiblen, Dominic Holden (5), Keaton Clark (6) and Tyson Izzo. W—Kiblen; L—Marquardt.
Elevate hits — A. Alexander 2, Moyer 2, S. Danielson, J. Penalver, C. Campbell.
Latah hits — Ollie Spencer 3, Levi Anderson 2 (3B), Waylan Marshall 2, Izzo, Jamie Green, Andrew Hurley.
Posse drop first two of Palouse Summer Series
The Pullman Posse couldn’t stop the offenses of either the Baden White Sox or Sawtooth Catch, losing 19-5 to Baden and 19-0 to Sawtooth on Day 1 of the Palouse Summer Series, with the first game taking place at Bailey-Brayton Field and the second game taking place at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Against Baden, the Posse ended the first inning narrowly trailing 2-1, but were outscored by the White Sox 17-4 the rest of the way, ending the game in five due to mercy rule. Cash McCann led Pullman with three hits, while Dawson Lobdell added two — one of them a triple.
The Posse will next be in action against the Northwest Blaze today at 4 p.m. at McDonald Park in Colfax.
Stats for the Pullman Posse vs. Sawtooth Catch were unavailable at press time.
Baden 257 23—19 12 2
Pullman 101 30— 5 7 6
Q. Tintle, S. Yee (3), D. Leaird (5) and G. Lopez; Adrian Antoine, Jake Melhus (4) and Dawson Lobdell. W—Tintle; L—Antoine.
Baden hits — Leaird 2 (HR), L. Grossnickle 2 (2B), J. Corsi (2B), R. Corwin, Lopez, Tintle, J. Colyer, F. Quigley, A. Honnawarkar, R. Tykodi.
An incoming Washington State freshman is slated for the worldwide stage before ever setting foot on the pitch for the women’s soccer team in Pullman.
Liya Brooks, an incoming first-year goalkeeper, was named to the Jamaican Football Federation’s senior national team roster on Sunday for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
This is Brooks’ second call up to the senior team after spending August of 2022 training with the Reggae Girlz in South Korea.
Brooks has been participating in the Jamaican youth system for two years, having most recently competing in the under-20 CONCACAF Championships.
The Jamaican team will begin World Cup competition on July 23 against France in Australia. Jamaica and France are part of the F Group with Brazil and Panama.
“I’m there to bring the good vibes,” Brooks said in a news release. “I’m there to work as hard as I can. If they need me, they’ll call upon me. I’m really there to be one with the team and help them move forward. Coming back, hopefully I gain a better understanding of what it takes to play at a high level. Hopefully I can bring back experience and the team here can provide me with confidence.”
The Cougs will first take the pitch in an exhibition match against Gonzaga on Aug. 10.