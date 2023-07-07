In the span of around a decade that it has existed, the Generals Baseball summer youth travel ball franchise out of Moscow has seen considerable growth, both numerically and geographically.

It was for this reason that Jeremy Spencer, head of the club, felt a name change was in order. Called the “Latah Generals” in previous years, the team has now dropped its county-specific title.

“We have grown to the point where we have kids on our teams from Lewiston, Grangeville, St. John-Endicott, Potlatch, and some teams are heavily dominated by kids from Pullman, so what we didn’t want to do was remain the Latah Generals when so many of our kids come from all over and counties that are not Latah,” Spencer said.

