In the span of around a decade that it has existed, the Generals Baseball summer youth travel ball franchise out of Moscow has seen considerable growth, both numerically and geographically.
It was for this reason that Jeremy Spencer, head of the club, felt a name change was in order. Called the “Latah Generals” in previous years, the team has now dropped its county-specific title.
“We have grown to the point where we have kids on our teams from Lewiston, Grangeville, St. John-Endicott, Potlatch, and some teams are heavily dominated by kids from Pullman, so what we didn’t want to do was remain the Latah Generals when so many of our kids come from all over and counties that are not Latah,” Spencer said.
The Generals field teams at the 17U, 14U and 12U levels, with Spencer personally serving as head coach for the 12U program in addition to helming the overall organization.
12U team New York-bound
The 12U Generals have been the winningest level of the program this year, taking titles at several tournaments.
Excitement was generated and talent came in “from Princeton to Grangeville to Spokane, Troy, Moscow and Pullman,” according to Spencer, after it was announced that the team would be traveling to New York in the first week of August for the Cooperstown Dream Park tournament. Cooperstown, N.Y., is home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the park there has been called “America’s baseball summer camp,” generating prestige for its tournament on a national level.
“We have three more tournaments until we head to New York, and obviously, a great group of kids and really high-quality baseball players,” Spencer said.
Generals draw from Down Under
If geographical diversity is a new trademark of the program, that fact is nowhere better exemplified than at the 17U level, where the Generals field a player flown in from Down Under — second baseman/catcher Lachlan West.
“I know the kid, so I invited him to come play,” said 17U head coach Jack Lee, who hails from down under himself.
Left-handed pitcher Levi Anderson, who plays for Moscow in the high school season, has been a major boon for the Generals this year and drawn the attention of college recruiters.
“He’ll probably commit to a college here soon,” Lee said of Anderson. “Tall kid, good work ethic, good drive — he’s got a high ceiling.”
Other Generals standouts who Lee cites as having collegiate potential include catcher Tyson Izzo and “high-velocity” pitcher Butch Kiblen.
Last month, the 17U Generals saw the highlight of their season so far when they made a trip to the Omaha Pathway tournament, mustered a semifinal showing and had the valuable experience of catching some of the then-ongoing College World Series while in town.
“We got to watch teams like LSU, Stanford and Wake Forest,” 17U coach Jack Lee said. “It was a lot of fun.”
Though it has had highlight showings like the one in Omaha, the program has had mixed results on the whole, posting a 12-16-1 record through this point in the season.
“It’s been a good season so far,” Lee said. “I think 17U baseball is very up-and-down, and teaching these kids to cope with failure — not get too high, not get too low, stay as consistent as possible — is a message that’s been reiterated throughout the season. I think there’s been a lot of games where we’ve showcased how good we are, how good we can be, but also a lot of games where we haven’t shown consistency.”