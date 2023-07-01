COLFAX — Ties might not be the most satisfying ending to a game, but they’re better than a loss.

The Generals Baseball team of Moscow remained unbeaten on Day 2 of the Palouse Summer Series on Friday after tying with New Level Baseball of Puyallup, Wash., 2-2 after eight innings at McDonald Park in Colfax.

With 16 total teams and 11 total games on the day, there isn’t time for teams to go deep into extra innings.

