Kole Riebold reached base on an error and advanced on three walks to produce the decisive run in the sixth and final inning as Genesee capped a Whiteine League doubleheader sweep of Prairie at the Field of Dreams.
The scores were 7-2 and 2-1.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 4-0) won the second game despite going hitless against Chase Kaschmitter, who joined Genesee’s Jack Johnson in striking out 10 apiece.
Genesee tied the score in the fifth when Johnson reached base on a third-strike passed ball and continued to second on an overthrow. He advanced on a Nate Guinard bunt and another passed ball.
In the opener, Cy Wareham and Johnson each laced a two-run single as the Bulldogs erupted for six runs in the fourth.
GAME 1
Genesee 001 60—7 5 0
Prairie 100 10—2 4 3
Cameron Meyer and Nate Guinard. Noah Behler and Cody Kaschmitter.
Genesee hits — Cy Wareham 2 (2B), Jack Johnson, Nate Guinard, Jackson Zenner.
Prairie hits — Reece Shears, Chase Kaschmitter 2 (2B), Colton McElroy.
GAME 2
Prairie 000 100—1 2 4
Genesee 000 011—2 0 11
C. Kaschmitter, McElroy (6) and C. Kaschmitter. Johnson and Guinard.
Prairie hits — C. Kaschmitter (2B), Trenton Lorentz.
Genesee hits — none.
Troy 6-21, Nezperce 0-1
Troy took advantage of fielding errors in both games and came alive at bat in Game 2 of a Whitepine League sweep against Nezperce at Clearwater Field.
The second game ended via mercy rule after the Trojans (7-2, 6-0) put up 11 runs in the third inning.
Troy got hits from Austin Trout in both games, including a double in Game 2. For Nezperce (0-4, 0-4), Nic Kirkland reached base in the first game and registered his team’s sole hit of the second.
“We pitched well, and every kid on the team played a significant role in both games,” Troy coach Travis House said.
GAME 1
Nezperce 000 00—0 2 6
Troy 330 0x—6 3 0
Brycen Danner, Marshal Nelson (5) and Nicholas Kirkland; Domonic Holden, Boden Demeerleer (4) and Cam House. W—Holden; L—Donner.
Nezperce hits — Kirkland, Danner.
Troy hits — Holden, Austin Trout, Demeerleer.
———
GAME 2
Troy 82(11)—21 8 2
Nezperce 10 0 — 1 1 9
Trout, Jared Sanderson (3) and Holden; T. Johnson, H. Click (3), Donner (3) and Kirkland. W—Trout; L—Johnson.
Troy hits — Brody Patrick 2, Trout (2B), Joseph Bendel (2B), Sanderson, Jacob Morrow, Eli Stoner, Cole Hazeltine.
Nezperce hit — Kirkland.
Kamiah 8-9, Kendrick 3-9
KENDRICK — Kamiah held the course after a strong start in Game 1 of a Whitepine League doubleheader against Kendrick before the Tigers rallied to manage a draw in Game 2 as play was halted because of darkness.
The Kubs (3-5-1, 3-4-1) enjoyed five hits apiece from Willis Williamson and starting pitcher Brady Mclay, with Williamson notching doubles in both games while Mclay pitched the opening six innings of the first game. For Kendrick (3-3-1, 3-3-1), Jack Silflow totaled three hits and had a double in Game 2.
GAME 1
Kamiah 320 002 1—8 12 0
Kendrick 020 000 1—3 6 1
Brady Mclay, Ryan Lockhart (7) and Herschel Williamson; Preston Boyer, Ty Koepp (1) and Wyatt Fitzmorris.
Kamiah hits — W. Williamson 3 (2 2B), Dylan Weist 2 (2 2B), H. Williamson 2, Josh Bashaw 2, Mclay 2, Christian Nixon.
Kendrick hits — Troy Patterson 2, Dale Fletcher, Jack Silflow, Tucker Ashmead, Noah Littlefield.
———
GAME 2
Kendrick 300 024 0—9 11 2
Kamiah 232 101 0—9 13 1
Patterson, Howard (5), Boyer (7) and Fitzmorris; Lockhart, Weist (6) and W. Williamson.
Kendrick hits — Silflow 2 (2B), Koepp 2, Hunter Taylor, Boyer (2B), Patterson, Howard (2B), Issac Rigney, Fletcher, Ashmead.
Kamiah hits — Mclay 3 (2B), H. Williamson 2 (2B), W. Williamson 2, Lockhart 2, James Aragon, Trevor Schuld, Nixon, Weist.
SOFTBALLColfax 3-13, Asotin 2-8
COLFAX — Colfax totaled three home runs on the day and edged out Asotin in both installments of a Washington Class 2B Bi-County League doubleheader.
The victorious Bulldogs (9-1, 8-0) got a complete game with seven strikeouts out of pitcher Jeorgia Koerner in Game 1, while Justice Brown tallied two hits with a double and a home run. Brown then pitched a complete Game 2 and registered two more hits, while Koerner had three hits and two home runs of her own. Harper Boothe batted a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and a triple in the second game.
For the Panthers (8-2, 6-2), Caylie Browne hit a home run in Game 1 and pitched nine strikeouts, but still took the loss. Lily Denham started the second game pitching for Asotin and notched three hits with a pair of doubles and a triple in that contest.
GAME 1
Asotin 000 101 0—2 6 2
Colfax 101 000 1—3 6 2
Caylie Browne and Cady Browne; Jeorgia Koerner and Harper Boothe. W—Koerner; L—Browne.
Asotin hits — Caylie Brown 2 (HR), McKenzie Adler-Nowoj (2B), Lily Denham, Chloe Renzelman, Abby Hall.
Colfax hits — Justice Brown 2 (2B, HR), Boothe, Delaney Imler (2B), Koerner (2B), Karmen Akesson.
———
GAME 2
Asotin 341 000 0— 8 14 2
Colfax 440 320 x—13 19 0
Lily Denham, Caylie Browne (3) and Cady Browne; Justice Brown and Harper Boothe. W—Brown; L—Denham.
Asotin hits — Denham 3 (2 2B, 3B), Cady Browne 3, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj 2 (2 2B), Chloe Renzelman 2, Caylie Browne 2, Ally Bittle (2B), Abby Hall.
Colfax hits — Boothe 4 (2B, 3B), Delaney Imler 3 (3 2B), Jeorgia Koerner 3 (2 HR), Brown 2, Karmen Akesson 2 (2B), Taylor Parkins, Harley Hennigar (2B), Alaina McCully, KeLeina Nelson, Devon Becker.
TRACKKessinger wins two
KAMIAH — Ruby Kessinger of Orofino won two individual events and set a personal record in the girls’ discus at the 15-team Nez Perce Games track meet.
McCall-Donnelly won both team titles.
GIRLS
Team scores — McCall-Donnelly 135.5, Lewiston 115, Orofino 87.5, Troy 75, Kamiah 67, Prairie 46, Nezperce 34, Clearwater Valley 29, Kendrick 25, Genesee 18, Deary 17, Grangeville 16, Salmon River 12, Potlatch 8, Lapwai 6.
100 — Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.22.
200 — Laney Landmark, Kam, 27.55.
400 — Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 1:03.17.
800 — Grace Tiegs, Nez, 2:36.39.
1600 — Grace Tiegs, Nez, 5:31.32.
3200 — Eva Lundgren, CV, 12:19.06.
100 hurdles — Ally Sofaly, MD, 16.03.
300 hurdles — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 50.01.
400 relay — Prairie (Geis, J. Rehder, A. Rehder, Wemhoff) 54.28.
800 relay — Prairie (Geis, J. Rehder, A. Rehder, Wemhoff) 1:54.72.
Medley relay — McCall-Donnelly (Sofaly, Evensen, Green, Weber) 2:01.87.
1600 relay — McCall-Donnelly (Value, Lathrop, Olson, Weber) 4:38.86.
High jump — Rose Stewart, Ken, 4-8.
Pole vault — Charlee Hollon, SR, 8-6.
Long jump — Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 17-0.
Triple jump — Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-6.
Shot put — Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 34-7½.
Discus — Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 110-2.
BOYS
Team scores — McCall-Donnelly 143, Lewiston 126, Kamiah 104, Orofino 50.5, Prairie 44.5, Grangeville 38, Troy 37.5, Potlatch 34, Deary 33.5, Genesee 33, Timberline 22, Kendrick 16, Clearwater Valley 7, Salmon River 2.
100 — Wyatt Johnson, Pot, 11.43.
200 — Wyatt Johnson, Port, 23.39.
400 — Andrew Carmon, MD, 53.40.
800 — James Stubbers, Lew, 2:07.38.
1600 — George Speirs, MD, 4:48.48.
3200 — Jack McManus, MD, 10:20.57.
110 hurdles — Brady Cox, Kam, 16.10.
300 hurdles — Brady Cox, Kam, 44.13.
400 relay — McCall-Donnelly (Beamon, Jackson, Vinson, Crossley) 47.20.
800 relay — McCall-Donnelly (Carmon, Pate, Duncan, Green) 1:38.89.
Medley relay — McCall-Donnelly (Jackson, Vinson, Pate, Gasaway) 3:51.98.
1600 relay — Lewiston (Hazelwood, Stubbers, Mastroberardino, Lathen) 3:40.36.
High jump — William Millage, Kam, 5-6.
Pole vault — Jack Wilkins, Kam, 12-9.
Long jump — Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 19-3.
Triple jump — Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 39-2.
Shot put — Reid Thomas, Oro, 47-1.
Discus — Reid Thomas, Oro, 133-10.
TENNISPullman girls 7, Shadle Park 0
SPOKANE — Pullman conceded a total of only four games across seven matches in demolishing Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe Shadle Park.
Led by freshman No. 1 singles player Rhoda Wang, the Greyhounds (3-1, 2-0) posted 6-0, 6-0 shutouts in all four singles matches. The doubles action was barely more competitive.
“I’m running out of words for ‘dominate,’” Pullman coach Dan Vollmer said.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Danielle Cozzetto 6-0, 6-0; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Emma Hill 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Alyssa Smith 6-0, 6-0; Subashree Venkatasubramanian, Pul, def. Aliyah Alexander 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Audrey Pitzer/Renee Sun, Pul, def. Esenya Avila/Kenzi Johnston 6-0, 6-2; Kei Bromley/Rachel Lam, Pul, def. Kenzi Johnston/Kendal Depner 6-0, 6-1; Rachel Lam/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Hailey Schaber/Claire Darlin, 6-1, 6-0.
Pullman boys 7, Shadle Park 0
In their first home event of the season, the Greyhound boys remained undefeated with a rout of Class 2A Greater Spokane League opponent Shadle Park.
Pullman (4-0, 2-0) enjoyed 6-0, 6-0 shutouts from its top two doubles pairings of Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang and Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson, as well as No. 1 singles player Vijay Lin. The Highlanders failed to claim more than three games in any one set played on the day.
“The men of Pullman tennis maintain their glorious tradition,” said Pullman coach Cody Wendt. “The history books will smile upon the ’22 edition.”
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Benson Plaster 6-0, 6-0; Seth Luna, Pul, def. Matthew Nitchman 6-3, 6-1; Kolby Uhlenkott, Pul, def. Elias Garcia Montunar 6-2, 6-2; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Isaac Rouse 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles — Connor Lee/Ambrose Wang, Pul, def. Micaiah Godley/Angel Torres 6-0, 6-0; Garrison Hoiland/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Michael Pitts/John Reeves 6-0, 6-0; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Zach Pugh/Juan Carlo Joosten 6-1, 6-1.
BASEBALLMoscow doubleheader postponed
The doubleheader between Moscow and Coeur d’Alene, originally scheduled for a 10 a.m. start today, has been postponed because of bad field conditions. No make-up date was announced at press time.
SOFTBALLCV-Potlatch postponed
KOOSKIA — The Whitepine League doubleheader pitting Potlatch at Clearwater Valley, originally scheduled for 11 a.m. today, has been postponed. No make-up date was known as of press time.