GENESEE — Travis Grieser told his players at halftime, “We’re either going to lose by 30 or you guys are going to win this for us.”
It was the latter.
Dawson Durham sparked a third-quarter surge as Genesee roared back from a 20-point deficit to sting Lapwai 60-55 on Friday night, handing the Wildcats their first loss in 11 Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball games.
The upset took place a day after the Genesee girls had stunned the previously undefeated Wildcats 73-57 at Lapwai.
“I had a feeling it was going to work out for us,” Grieser said, recalling that his team had led the Wildcats (11-4, 10-1) in the third quarter of a game at Lapwai before losing by 26 points.
This time, the Bulldogs (11-5, 8-4) trailed 39-19 early in the third period and 42-34 heading into the fourth. Meanwhile, Durham later drained four straight buckets while the Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in Idaho 1A Division I, began to go cold.
In the final period, Sam Spence converted two free throws to cut the deficit to three, and Cy Wareham later scored a tying layin. Spence drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer and Wareham added another triple with about two minutes left.
From there, the Bulldogs secured the win at the foul line.
Durham finished with 18 points, Wareham with 17, and both of them corralled 10 rebounds. Spence added 14 points.
Kace Wynott netted 24 points for Lapwai. Wildcats standout Titus Yearout contributed 20, and his teammates looked for him often in the late stages. The Bulldogs tilted their defense his way and held him to two field goals that period.
The Bulldogs kept their turnovers to 10 against Lapwai’s vaunted pressure, while the Cats were guilty of only six. Genesee tallied 11 offensive rebounds to Lapwai’s three.
LAPWAI (11-4, 10-1)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 2, Titus Yearout 9 2-2 20, Kross Taylor 2 2-2 7, JC Sobotta 0 0-0 0, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Alexander Ellenwood 1 0-0 2, Kase Wynott 8 4-5 24, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-9 55.
GENESEE (11-5, 8-4)
Owen Crowley 3 2-4 8, Dawson Durham 8 1-2 18, Cy Wareham 7 0-1 17, Sam Spence 4 3-3 14, Cooper Owen 1 0-0 3, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-10 60.
Lapwai 6 25 11 13—55
Genesee 13 6 15 26—60
3-point goals — Taylor, Wynott 4, Owen, Spence 3, Wareham 3, Durham.
JV — Lapwai 64, Genesee 26
Prairie 56, Troy 34
TROY — Prairie of Cottonwood went up big after eight minutes, piling up 24 points efficiently in the first quarter to top Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
“Everybody was shooting pretty well, and we only missed a few times in the first quarter,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said.
The Pirates’ Lane Schumacher started hot and finished with 20 points. Zach Rambo tacked on 10 points for Prairie (13-3, 9-2), the No. 4 Class 1A Division I team in the most recent state media poll.
The Trojans (2-11, 2-10) were paced by Kaiden Codr, who hit four 3s and poured in 20 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (13-3, 9-2)
Wyatt Ross 1 2-3 4, Kyle Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Lane Schumacher 9 0-0 20, Tyler Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Shane Hanson 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 5 0-0 10, Cole Schlader 4 0-0 8, Brody Hasselstrom 2 0-0 4, Lee Forsmann 2 0-0 4, Travis Alfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-3 56.
TROY (2-11, 2-10)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 0 0-0 0, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 6, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 5 6-6 20, Darrick Baier 1 0-0 3, Eli Stoner 2 0-0 5. Totals 11 6-6 34.
Prairie 24 10 10 12—56
Troy 6 7 9 12—34
3-point goals — Schumacher 2, Codr 4, Stoner, Baier.
JV — Prairie def. Troy
GIRLS
Kendrick 42, Deary 27
KENDRICK — Outscoring Deary by 16 points in the second half, top-seeded Kendrick bounced back from a one-point deficit at the break to advance to the Class 1A Division II district title game.
The Tigers (17-5), the state’s No. 2-ranked team in the latest media poll, will play in the championship Thursday against the winner of Tuesday’s Nezperce-Deary game.
“We knew they’d bring everything, and their defense got us frazzled good,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “In the third quarter, we started getting some steals, got our transition going and got our offense settled down.
“It was good for us. I loved how we adapted and overcame.”
Kendrick was led by Erin Morgan (16 points, five rebounds) and Drew Stacy (11 points, nine rebounds, four steals). Freshman Morgan Silflow had six rebounds and Ruby Stewart added three steals.
The Mustangs (9-9), who had lost to Kendrick by 27 points in their last meeting, got eight points from Kenadie Kirk.
DEARY (9-9)
Makala Beyer 0 2-2 2, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-2 8, Cassidy Henderson 1 0-0 2, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 2 1-2 5, Riley Beyer 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 7-8 27.
KENDRICK (17-5)
Rose Stewart 1 1-2 3, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 5 1-4 11, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Erin Morgan 7 2-3 16, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Ruby Stewart 2 0-1 4, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-10 42.
Deary 4 12 6 5—27
Kendrick 6 9 12 15—42
3-point goals — None.