HIGH SCHOOLS
GENESEE — Claira Osborne and Lucie Ranisate both notched double-doubles as the Genesee girls’ basketball team took out Clearwater Valley 66-44 on Friday night in a Class 1A Division I loser-out elimination game.
Osborne had 25 points and secured 17 rebounds while Ranisate registered 13 points and 11 boards. Bailey Leseman joined them in double-figures with 16 points while handing out six assists as the Bulldogs (16-6) scored 42 points after halftime en route to the victory.
“In the second half we went back to our press,” coach Greg Hardie said. “That was a big spark for us, (The Rams) shot the ball well in the first half, but we were able to slow them down enough.”
Kadance Schilling finished with a team-high 14 points for the Rams (9-11).
Genesee will face Prairie today in Cottonwood at 6 p.m. for the final available seed in the state tournament, “We have to play four good quarters against them and we can’t have ay letdowns,” Hardie said.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (9-11)
Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 4 0-2 9, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 6 1-5 14, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 3 3-5 9, Trinity Yocum 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 4-12 44.
GENESEE (16-6)
Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 4 5-6 16, Lucie Ranisate 6 1-2 13, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 1 0-0 2, Claira Osborne 10 5-10 25, Isabelle Monk 3 0-0 7, Jessica Holmes 0 1-2 1, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-20 66.
CV 9 14 8 13—44
Genesee 17 7 20 22—66
3-point goals — B. Leseman 3, Tr. Yocum 2, Edwards, Schilling, Monk.
BOYS
Kamiah 52, Troy 43
TROY — Jace Sams and Brady Cox scored 12 points apiece and Kamiah jumped to a 14-point first-half lead on its way to Whitepine League Division I defeat of Troy.
Luke Krogh contributed 11 points to the Kubs’ balanced attack, and Kavan Mercer had 10. Kamiah overcame 11-for-22 foul-shooting.
Darrick Baier netted 14 points for the Trojans.
“We started off pretty well,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We didn’t come out as energetically as we wanted to in the second half. Free-throw shooting needs to get better before we start the (district) tournament.”
KAMIAH (12-6, 8-4)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 3 4-9 10, Jace Sams 3 6-11 12, Luke Krogh 3 3-4 11, Landon Keen 0 0-0 0, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2, Jack Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Everett Skinner 1 3-5 5, Brady Cox 6 0-0 12, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-22 52.
TROY (2-12, 2-11)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 3 0-1 6, Chandler Blazzard 2 3-3 7, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 0 0-0 0, Boden Demeerleer 1 0-0 3, Elijah Phillis 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 0-0 0, Kaiden Codr 1 2-2 5, Darrick Baier 5 0-0 14. Elit Stoner 3 0-0 8. Totals 15 5-6 43.
Kamiah 16 19 7 10—52
Troy 12 9 10 12—43
3-point goals — Krogh 2, Codr, Dermeerleer, Stoner 2, Baier 4.
JV — Kamiah 50, Troy 30.