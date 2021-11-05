Genesee big three of receiver Cy Wareham, quarterback Angus Jordan and running back Jack Johnson have carried the bulk of the load this season for the Bulldogs.
Genesee will need big contributions from that trio once again as the seventh-seeded Bulldogs will play at No. 2 seed Oakley at 5 p.m. Pacific today in the Idaho Class 1A Division I state football tournament.
The Bulldogs (7-2) cruised to a convincing 62-36 victory against Murtaugh in the first round on the backs of their deep and talented skill position group.
“Cy Wareham (wide receiver), Angus Jordan (quarterback) and Jack Johnson (running back) all played incredibly well,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky said. “It would take two hands to count the number of big plays Cy made for our offense, and the same thing goes for Angus and Jack.”
Genesee’s triple-threat of offensive weapons has led them to 50 points per game this season.
“We stick to what we do best. We’re going to pass the ball,” Podrabsky said. “We’re going to run the ball inside with Jack when we need to as well. We’re not going to come in with a whole new scheme. We’re going to stick with what works.”
The Bulldogs’ offense is going to have a tall task against Oakley’s zone defense. The Hornets, the defending state champions, have allowed eight points per game, the lowest in the state in the classification.
“They are very well-coached defensively,” Podrabsky said. “They really limit where you can throw the ball. They also have amazing athletes all across the board.”
Genesee’s defense allowed 40 points per game in 2021, the third-worst in the Whitepine League. The Bulldogs are going to have to tune up the basics to stop the Hornets on offense, Podrabsky said.
“We’re going to have to execute and be gap-sound similar to how we were against Murtaugh,” he said. “We have to be disciplined across the board, especially in eight-man. If you’re out of position, they can get a huge play.”
Potlatch at Raft River
The Loggers entered the 12-team tournament as the No. 10 seed, but didn’t look like that low of a seed this past weekend in a 46-8 romp of Grace.
Potlatch (6-3) is back in the underdog position once again in the quarterfinal round, as it will face top-seeded Raft River (7-0) at noon Saturday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
“They’ve traditionally been a great team,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “They have football players that play the game the right way, they truly have talent at every position.”
On offense, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the Trojans do well. They average 47 points per game, second in the Snake River Conference behind Oakley.
“They’re multifaceted, they have a couple of good receivers and have a very good running game,” Ball said. “They’re the No. 1-ranked team for reason, and we have to find a way to stop them. When they get going, they like to go to the run game. But we can’t sell out because they also have a great passing attack.”
Last week, the Loggers had some penalties in the first half that hurt their offensive production. That is what Potlatch needs to avoid against Raft River.
“If we get behind the chains, that’s not good for our offense,” Ball said. “If we have to throw the ball, that’s going to make things difficult. We need to stay disciplined and stay ahead of the sticks in order to compete on Saturday.”
Kendrick vs. Horseshoe Bend
Balance is key in football, and Kendrick is as balanced as any team out there.
The Tigers are averaging 51 points per game, second-highest in the state in Class 1A Division II. They also are allowing just 15 points per outing. With that said, Kendrick (6-2) will have to display that balance in a quarterfinal-round game at 7 p.m. today against undefeated Horseshoe Bend (8-0) at Bengal Field in Lewiston.
“It comes down to every kid’s understanding of what their assignments are,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “We’ve played good assignment football and get better every week.”
The Tigers love to put up points offensively. They’ve scored more than 60 points on four different occasions this year.
“It all starts up front,” Hobart said. “When we have good games we look to run the ball first. Genesee was the only game where we really struggled to run the ball and get a push up front. If we don’t play well up front, it’s over. We’ve focused on that this week in practice.”
While Kendrick’s defense has been suffocating all year, Horseshoe Bend led the Long Pin Conference by averaging 42 points per game.
“We have to stop their run game,” Hobart said. “They’re really big up front and have talent all over the field. We have to force them into third-and-long situations and make them uncomfortable.”
