OROFINO — Genesee’s Kevin Maurer pointed at Teak Wareham, Cy Wareham and Cameron Meyer in the dugout.
“One, two, three,” said Cy Wareham, recollecting his baseball coach’s instructions for the trio to reach base to start the fifth inning, which the Bulldogs entered leading by seven.
Then, Maurer looked to slugger Jack Johnson.
“Grand slam,” he said.
While Johnson’s first-pitch drive deep over the center fielder’s head didn’t have the oomph to clear the fence at picturesque Orofino High School, it nonetheless did the job, emptying the bases.
The surging Bulldogs continued their postseason tear, storming past Kamiah 12-2 with that walk-off double Friday in the Class 1A district title game.
“Jack’s definitely a gamer,” Maurer grinned.
Said Johnson: “I was trying to keep it simple, find the middle. I knew what I had to do.”
Genesee (13-9) entered the tourney as the No. 5 seed out of six teams after dropping five consecutive games to close its season. But these didn’t look like any underdog Bulldogs.
Revitalized by a no-hitter from co-ace Meyer in a 1-0 first-round win vs. Troy earlier in the week, Genesee rolled No. 2 seed Kendrick and the sixth-seeded Kubs on back-to-back days to secure a first-round bye at the state tournament, which begins May 21 at the same scenic venue.
“It’s pretty special for that group,” Maurer said. “We don’t have a senior on that team, so it’s a young squad that just kept battling, kept battling.
“To get to the point where you have success, and you put in that work, for them to get to this point and walk away with a title, you could see the joy in their faces.”
The Bulldogs put the pressure on early with a three-run second inning. Cy Wareham bounced a tricky ground ball in the infield with a pair of teammates in scoring position, and a throw from third was high and away, plating two runs.
“We just focused. We didn’t want to end the season that fast,” Johnson said.
An inning later, Genesee juiced the bags with singles from Johnson and Nate Guinard, and a walk from Jacob Krick.
Jackson Zenner drove in one with a single, and Cy Wareham followed with a hard-hit grounder to shallow left. Two runners came home, and a third almost was tagged out at the plate, but the ball wiggled out of the catcher’s glove.
It rolled to the backstop, clearing the way for two more runs as the Bulldogs fashioned a 9-1 advantage.
“We want to go out and punch (opponents) in the mouth right away,” Wareham said. “I think, for this tournament, we put the pieces together and played how we should be playing.”
Meyer was effective in his complete-game victory, striking out five against three singles and one walk permitted across 72 pitches.
“His confidence has grown tremendously,” Maurer said. “In that win-or-go-home game, there was no fear.”
A persistent lineup backed Meyer with disciplined at bats. Genesee consistently put the ball in play, causing troubles for the Kub infield. Multiple Bulldogs reached base in all but one inning.
Johnson and Cy Wareham paced Genesee with three RBI apiece. Teak Wareham scored three times, and Krick and Derek Burt each walked twice for the Bulldogs, who will be seeking their third state crown in the past seven years.
“Super proud of this group of guys, to come in as a 5 seed … they believed not only in themselves but in each other,” Maurer said. “When you’re that close together, you can fight through any situation. They proved it through that district tournament.”
Kamiah (9-11) was led by Willis Williamson, who accounted for all three hits. Pitchers Dylan Weist and Bodie Norman combined to strike out five. Of their 12 runs surrendered, five were earned.
The Kubs, fielding a baseball team for the second season after a long program layoff, have clinched a bid to State for the first time since 2003.
“Nobody thought we’d be here, and we are,” Kamiah coach Tommy Williamson said. “We’re the team that won’t go away. Super proud of my boys. … I won’t hang my head at all. We’re No. 2 — No. 2. We battled.”
Kamiah upset top-seeded Prairie on Thursday. The Pirates (13-5) rebounded with a strong offensive display and gutty pitching down the stretch during an 8-5 defeat of Kendrick earlier in the day. The Pirates punched their ticket to State with the third-place finish.
“The Whitepine League has been so even,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said. “I challenged them: ‘Who wants to extend their season for a week?’”
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Kamiah 001 01—2 3 3
Genesee 036 03—12 6 4
Dylan Weist, Bodie Norman (3) and Willis Williamson; Cameron Meyer and Nate Guinard.
Kamiah hits — Williamson 3.
Genesee hits — Jack Johnson 2 (2B), Cy Wareham, Guinard, Jackson Zenner, Teak Wareham.
THIRD-PLACE GAME
Kendrick 101 021 0—5 11 6
Prairie 030 410 x—8 9 1
Hunter Taylor, Preston Boyer (3), Ty Koepp (4) and Wyatt Fitzmorris; Connor Schwartz, Colton McElroy (4), Travis Alfrey (4) and Dalton Ross.
Kendrick hits — Talon Alexander 3, Rylan Hogan 2, Fitzmorris 2, Boyer (2B), Taylor, Dale Fletcher, Matt Fletcher.
Prairie hits — Dean Johnson 3 (2B), Chase Kaschmitter (3B), Reece Shears (2B), Schwartz, McElroy, Brody Hasselstrom, Lane Remacle.
