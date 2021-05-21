Genesee opens Class 1A state baseball tournament

Take history and this year’s parity into account, and it might seem as if the Whitepine League baseball programs have been playing at a state-tournament level since their seasons commenced.
“Talent-wise, we’re even,” Prairie coach Kyle Westhoff said after last week’s district tournament, which ended with the Nos. 1, 5 and 6 seeds qualifying for State. “Everybody (in the league) could have finished the exact opposite of how they came in. I’ve never seen it that even.”
Teams from north central Idaho’s powerhouse conference have ruled Class 1A for at least the past dozen years.
Three state qualifiers out of the WPL have a shot at extending that streak. This year, they’ve all beaten each other.
The six-team state tournament begins at 9 a.m. today in scenic Orofino, with Prairie taking on Glenns Ferry.
Kamiah squares off with Horseshoe Bend just afterward. Genesee, by virtue of its district championship, receives a bye, and at 2:30 p.m. will meet the winner of the 9 a.m. contest.
The Bulldogs (13-9) found a groove at Districts after dropping five consecutive games to close their regular season, then entering the tourney as a No. 5 seed.
“I felt we didn’t play to our full potential every time we lost,” said junior Jack Johnson, citing four defeats suffered in final innings.
Co-ace Cameron Meyer no-hit Troy in a loser-out game, then Genesee’s offense erupted to down Kendrick before a complete outing vs. the Kubs.
Balance is evident on the Bulldogs’ stat sheet. They reach base at a .450 clip, have outscored opponents by 81 total runs, stolen an impressive 79 bases (3.6 per game) and the pitching numbers are solid too.
Meyer (1.80 ERA, 39 strikeouts) and Jack Johnson (3.60 ERA, 34 strikeouts) likely will start for Genesee at State.
“Winning (the district) gets us two games instead of three. That really helps us out,” junior Cy Wareham said. “Now we can pitch Cam and Jack, our aces. That puts other teams at a disadvantage.”
Relievers Jacob Krick and Jackson Zenner boast ERAs under 2.00. Johnson, Wareham and Nate Guinard pace the offense, with Guinard hitting a team-best .426. Four players have driven in 20-plus runs.
“That’s what makes this group so special, it’s that every single guy comes up in an important part and they’ve all had big moments throughout the year,” coach Kevin Maurer said.
“Their approach at the plate was something they struggled with early on. But guys started to figure out which pitches they fell in love with and when to swing at those. They got it dialed in. ... They just kept putting balls in play.”
Genesee has claimed two state titles and finished second twice in the past seven years. The junior-laden Bulldogs last won it all in 2018, when the majority of their standouts were in eighth grade.
“We’ve gotten to a point where they’re fearless,” Maurer said. “Now they’re just playing with the joy of the game, and you can see it.
“This is the next great Genesee Bulldog group that’s gonna go compete for a state title.”